BEAT BEETHOVEN + PHIL IN THE PARK Comes To Prince's Island This September

The Calgary Philharmonic and Run Calgary have announced the seventh annual Beat Beethoven. Now bigger and better than before, this year's event takes place on Sunday, September 8 at 2PM in Prince's Island Park and features a free concert for all Calgarians by the Calgary Phil.

Run, walk, or waltz a 4 km or looped 8 km course along the beautiful Bow River while the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra performs. Challenge yourself to beat the clock and complete the course as the Orchestra finishes their first set! It's an exhilarating way to combine the thrill of physical activity with the joy of live orchestral music. Registration at runyyc.ca is required for the run.

The event will expand this year with Phil in the Park — a free outdoor concert for everyone featuring Calgary Phil Music Director Rune Bergmann leading the Orchestra through 50 minutes of Beethoven's best music during the race. When the runners return, after a short break, the Orchestra will continue to perform a variety of music. This family-friendly event is perfect for the whole community, so grab your blankets, picnic baskets, and get ready for an unforgettable afternoon of music. The concert is open to everyone and free with registration at calgaryphil.com.

