Alberta Theatre Projects Presents THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE
SOME ADVENTURES TAKE US FAR FROM HOME. SOME ADVENTURES LEAD US TO OUR DESTINY.
Alberta Theatre Projects welcomes you to the magical world of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. Based on the classic children's novel by C.S. Lewis, adapted for stage by Joseph Robinette and directed by Alberta Theatre Projects Executive & Artistic Director Darcy Evans, this bigger-than-life adventure runs from Nov. 22 - Dec. 29 at the Martha Cohen Theatre.
Four children in a dusty, English mansion are swept away to the mythical world of Narnia - which is gripped in an epic battle between the forces of good and evil. Helped along by the fawn, Mr. Tumnus, the friendly Beaver family and a forest of talking animals, Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy take centre stage in the struggle to free Narnia from the forces of The White Witch as they await the triumphant return of Aslan the Lion.
A talented cast of young, emerging local actors play the children at the centre of the story. The larger-than-life characters like Fenris the Wolf and Tumnus come to life through costumes and veteran performers - with the truly imposing Aslan puppet requiring two performers to bring him to life.
"The magic of Narnia is the heart-warming effect it has on children and adults alike," said Evans. "Curiosity and a thirst for adventure are universal themes, tied together with love and hope. I'm eager for audiences to join us beyond the wardrobe - we've crafted something truly special here."
The magical, wintery landscape of Narnia will be brought to life onstage in the Martha Cohen Theatre through the use of extraordinary scenic elements, costumes and puppetry, as the characters learn profound lessons of courage, loyalty and wisdom. It's sure to be an exciting and deeply heartwarming theatrical experience for children and adults alike!
The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe runs from Nov. 22 - Dec. 29, 2019 in the Martha Cohen Theatre at Arts Commons (215 8 Ave. SE). Tickets are available at www.albertatheatreprojects.com or 403-294-7402.
Audience Considerations: Recommended for ages 5+.
----------
Cast (alphabetical):
Annabel Beames - Lucy
Kristy Benz - Tumnus the Fawn, Dwarf, Elf
Jerod Blake - Puppeteer
Lucian-River Chauhan - Edmund
Anna Dalgleish - Susan
Daniel Fong - Peter
Elinor Holt - Mrs. Beaver
Bruce Horak - Aslan the Lion, Father Christmas
Brianna Johnston - The White Witch, The Unicorn
Kevin Rothery - Mr. Beaver
David Sklar - Fenris Ulf
Creative Team:
Director: Darcy Evans
Assistant Director: Amber Bissonnette
Fight Director: Brianna Johnston
Set/Costume Design: Hanne Loosen
Lighting Design: Siobhan Sleath
Composition/Sound Design: Arvin Siegfried
Stage Manager: Patti Neice
Assistant Stage Manager: Catherine Rouleau
D. Michael Dobbin Apprentice: Carson Schmidt
Child Supervisor: Josie Jones
----------
About Alberta Theatre Projects:
We create world-class contemporary theatre in Calgary from our home in the Martha Cohen Theatre. We are a national leader in new play development. Programming is selected from the finest Canadian and international plays driven by the collision of diverging ideas, points of view, class, gender or cultural perspectives. Our productions radically explore our space, blurring the line between the audience and the artist through multiple seating configurations each season.
Twitter: @ABTHEATREPRJCTS
Instagram: @ABTHEATREPRJCTS
Facebook: ALBERTATHEATREPROJECT