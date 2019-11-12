Alberta Theatre Projects Presents THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE

SOME ADVENTURES TAKE US FAR FROM HOME. SOME ADVENTURES LEAD US TO OUR DESTINY.

Alberta Theatre Projects welcomes you to the magical world of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. Based on the classic children's novel by C.S. Lewis, adapted for stage by Joseph Robinette and directed by Alberta Theatre Projects Executive & Artistic Director Darcy Evans, this bigger-than-life adventure runs from Nov. 22 - Dec. 29 at the Martha Cohen Theatre.

Four children in a dusty, English mansion are swept away to the mythical world of Narnia - which is gripped in an epic battle between the forces of good and evil. Helped along by the fawn, Mr. Tumnus, the friendly Beaver family and a forest of talking animals, Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy take centre stage in the struggle to free Narnia from the forces of The White Witch as they await the triumphant return of Aslan the Lion.

A talented cast of young, emerging local actors play the children at the centre of the story. The larger-than-life characters like Fenris the Wolf and Tumnus come to life through costumes and veteran performers - with the truly imposing Aslan puppet requiring two performers to bring him to life.

"The magic of Narnia is the heart-warming effect it has on children and adults alike," said Evans. "Curiosity and a thirst for adventure are universal themes, tied together with love and hope. I'm eager for audiences to join us beyond the wardrobe - we've crafted something truly special here."

The magical, wintery landscape of Narnia will be brought to life onstage in the Martha Cohen Theatre through the use of extraordinary scenic elements, costumes and puppetry, as the characters learn profound lessons of courage, loyalty and wisdom. It's sure to be an exciting and deeply heartwarming theatrical experience for children and adults alike!

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe runs from Nov. 22 - Dec. 29, 2019 in the Martha Cohen Theatre at Arts Commons (215 8 Ave. SE). Tickets are available at www.albertatheatreprojects.com or 403-294-7402.

Audience Considerations: Recommended for ages 5+.

Cast (alphabetical):

Annabel Beames - Lucy

Kristy Benz - Tumnus the Fawn, Dwarf, Elf

Jerod Blake - Puppeteer

Lucian-River Chauhan - Edmund

Anna Dalgleish - Susan

Daniel Fong - Peter

Elinor Holt - Mrs. Beaver

Bruce Horak - Aslan the Lion, Father Christmas

Brianna Johnston - The White Witch, The Unicorn

Kevin Rothery - Mr. Beaver

David Sklar - Fenris Ulf

Creative Team:

Director: Darcy Evans

Assistant Director: Amber Bissonnette

Fight Director: Brianna Johnston

Set/Costume Design: Hanne Loosen

Lighting Design: Siobhan Sleath

Composition/Sound Design: Arvin Siegfried

Stage Manager: Patti Neice

Assistant Stage Manager: Catherine Rouleau

D. Michael Dobbin Apprentice: Carson Schmidt

Child Supervisor: Josie Jones

About Alberta Theatre Projects:

We create world-class contemporary theatre in Calgary from our home in the Martha Cohen Theatre. We are a national leader in new play development. Programming is selected from the finest Canadian and international plays driven by the collision of diverging ideas, points of view, class, gender or cultural perspectives. Our productions radically explore our space, blurring the line between the audience and the artist through multiple seating configurations each season.

