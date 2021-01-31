Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jupiter Theatre is Seeking New Collaborators

The deadline to submit is Sunday, February 7, 2021 at 11:59 PM.

Jan. 31, 2021  

Jupiter Theatre is always looking to grow and to make new connections. They are currently seeking new collaborations with designers, stage management, and technical theatre practitioners for 2021 and beyond.

This is an opportunity to meet emerging and established talent that are interested in working with Jupiter Theatre in the future.

They are specifically looking for the following collaborators for various projects in spring and summer 2021 and are seeking submissions of interest for meetings:

  • Assistant Stage Manager
  • Costume Designer
  • Fight Director
  • Head of Properties
  • Intimacy Coach
  • Sound Designer
  • Stage Manager

Artists outside of these disciplines (set designers, projection/video designer, lighting designer, etc.) are welcome to submit as well. Please include in your email which discipline(s) you work in/you are interested in. At this time, the company is not engaging members of CAEA or ADC, but are still interested in meeting union members and encourage them to apply so they can meet and build a relationship for possible future collaborations.

The meetings will be held online via video call or by phone with artistic producer Andrew G. Cooper. Meetings may also include artistic associate Constantine X. Anastasakis and/or technical and production manager Skylar Desjardin as appropriate.

DEADLINE TO SUBMIT: Sunday, February 7, 2021 at 11:59 PM

MEETINGS WILL BE HELD ON:
February 8 - 20, 2021. Times will be scheduled with the submitters availability in mind and may include daytime afternoons, evenings, and Saturdays.

To submit for a meeting, please email a resume/CV as a .pdf to artistic producer Andrew G. Cooper at andrew@theatrejupiter.com with the subject line "COLLABORATOR SUBMISSION".


