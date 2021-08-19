Zachary Noah Piser and Laura Darrell to Lead Concert Of New Musical PARIS THROUGH THE WINDOW At The Green Room 42

TikTok and Off-Broadway comedian Charles Osborne and composer Leo Hurley will present their new musical Paris Through the Window in concert at The Green Room 42 on Friday October 22nd at 7:00pm.

Starring Zachary Noah Piser (Dear Evan Hansen, Wicked) as WWI poet Alan Seeger and Laura Darrell (Sweeney Todd, Kid Victory) as children's author Marielle Mansart, the all-star Broadway cast includes Tripp Fountain (Hair), Travis Kent (Disaster!), Nicole Vanessa Ortiz (Smokey Joe's Café, Spamilton), and Yassi Noubahar (1000 Nights and One Day); with Ryan Bauer-Walsh (Billy Elliot), Dorothy Bishop (Master Class, The Dozen Divas Show), Mick Bleyer (Goodspeed Opera House), Nick Gaswirth (Great Comet of 1812, A Christmas Story), and Lori Tishfield (Orange is the New Black).

An American poet tries to change his future while a French children's author rewrites their past, in this sweeping musical myth about World War I. Inspired by the works of Alan Seeger, with music and orchestrations by Leo Hurley and story and lyrics by Charles Osborne, Paris Through the Window features an all-star Broadway cast under the music direction of Matthew Stephens (The Sound of Music national tour).

"It's not a biography or a historical romance", says co-creator Charles Osborne (Spamilton, Forbidden Broadway). "It's a new myth aimed at helping a modern audience face the most pressing questions in life. It just happens to be set a hundred years ago."

Composer Leo Hurley, known for his operas and classical work, is certainly looking to the future. "We've been developing this show for years. But we're finally ready to share it. And we're finally ready for a producer." To which Osborne laughed, "So if you know any...", before clarifying that the purpose of the concert is simply to celebrate how far the work has come.

Osborne, best known as TikTok and social media comedian @AStarOsborne, also hopes the concert will showcase his serious side. "Of course the show's funny, it's me," he smiles. "But it's ultimately really cathartic, with the most gorgeous music I've ever heard."

For tickets, bios, and more information, visit thegreenroom42.venuetix.com. $19-$59. Limited availability.

Regarding their COVID policy, The Green Room 42 states "All guests are required to be fully vaccinated in order to enter our venue. For help providing proof of vaccination, we recommend NY State Excelsior Pass, linked here. Our staff is required to be masked and they are fully vaccinated whenever possible."