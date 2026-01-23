XAVIER SMITH'S LADIES OF SOUL TRIBUTE Returning to Joe's Pub for 14th Year

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Xavier Smith's long-running Ladies of Soul Tribute will return to Joe’s Pub for its 14th year on Thursday, February 12, 2026, now reimagined as a one-night-only Gentlemen’s Edition just in time for Valentine's Day. Tickets are available for the show here, which begins at 9:30 pm.

This year’s edition features a lineup of special guest vocalists including Moses J. Gardner (John Legend, Chante Moore, Tamar Braxton), Nicholas Ryan Gant (Mariah Carey, Jon Batiste, Run the Jewels, Sy Smith, Childish Gambino, Miri Ben-Ari, Michael McDonald), and Crystal Joy (whose Broadway credits include Motown the Musical, Little Girl Blue, and work with Deborah Cox).

Fans can expect eclectic vocalists and secret-weapon guests, a band stacked with GRAMMY and TONY credentials, new arrangements of classics, and an engaging crowd.

Previous editions have featured everyone from members of Scissor Sisters, Tony Award winner Lena Hall, Martha Redbone, The Magnetic Fields’ Stephin Merritt, Lake Street Dive vocalist Rachael Price, and beyond.

The annual tradition, which first started years ago as Valentine’s Day cover songs sent to friends, has evolved into a destination event, drawing industry insiders, soul loyalists, and music lovers.

About Xavier Smith

Smith began his professional music journey with the legendary Boys Choir of Harlem, and over the years, his work has earned praise from Madonna, D’Angelo, Erykah Badu, Mary J. Blige, and Motown legends Ashford & Simpson.

He co-wrote “Self Control” for Horse Meat Disco’s debut album with GRAMMY-winner Luke Solomon (Sunday Church), and also appeared in Ivo Dimchev’s critically acclaimed production In Hell with Jesus / Top 40.

Photo Credit: Marc Baptiste