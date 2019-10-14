Wynonna Judd & Cactus Moser Make Café Carlyle Debut This Week

Country music legends Wynonna Judd & Cactus Moser make their Café Carlyle debut with Wynonna & Cactus: Party of Two, October 15-19. Five-time Grammy winner and New York Times best-selling author, Wynonna has always revolved her career around telling stories. Whether performing alongside her mother as one half of the legendary duo The Judds, or pushing the boundaries on her own mega-successful solo path, Wynonna's ability to reach the heart of the human spirit through her bold and unflinching honesty, is the entertainer's true gift. Once dubbed by Rolling Stone as "the greatest female country singer since Patsy Cline," Wynonna's rich and commanding voice has sold over 30 million albums worldwide spanning her remarkable 35-year career. Wynonna has received over 60 industry awards, with countless charting singles, including 20 No.1 hits such as "Mama He's Crazy," "Grandpa, (Tell Me 'Bout The Good Ole Days)," and "No One Else On Earth." Wynonna & Cactus: Party of Two will debut for the first time ever at Café Carlyle over a five-night residency, and will include stripped down performances featuring unparalleled acoustics, stories and rich, soulful vocals. Plus a few surprises!

Now into the third chapter of her career, Wynonna is actively recording and touring with her band The Big Noise, led by her husband/drummer/producer, Cactus Moser. Their latest album titled Wynonna & The Big Noise was released in 2016 to critical acclaim. Wynonna has described the sound as "vintage yet modern" and a "return to the well." It's a rootsy work encompassing country, Americana, blues, soul and rock. The album features special guests Derek Trucks, Jason Isbell, Susan Tedeschi and Timothy B Schmit.

NPR's Ann Powers has said, "Come experience Wynonna like you've never seen her before. She just sounds like she's home...You can just feel the grin on her face."

Performances will take place Tuesday - Saturday at 8:45pm. Weekday pricing begins at $175 per person / Bar Seating: $125 / Premium Seating: $225. Weekend pricing begins at $225 per person / Bar Seating: $150 / Premium Seating: $275. Reservations can be made online via Ticketweb. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

Visit Café Carlyle's official web site for more information





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You