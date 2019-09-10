Women Of The Wings Volume III Returns To Feinstein's/54 Below

After two sold-out editions, this third edition of Women of the Wings returns to Feinstein's/54 Below to celebrate female musical theatre writers!

It's an evening of new work and classic favorites. You'll hear songs that make you laugh, songs that make you cry, and songs that make you think differently about the world around you... all created by women who have made their mark on musical theatre.

Stay tuned for a list of writers and performers that will be featured in this concert!

Megan Minutillo directs and produces. Kristen Lee Rosenfeld music directs.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You