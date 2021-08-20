Women Of The Wings Volume III Comes to Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Women of The Wings Volume III on October 17th at 9:45 pm at Feinstein's/54 Below.



After two sold out editions, this third edition of Women of the Wings returns to Feinstein's/54 Below to celebrate female musical theatre writers!



It's an evening of new work and classic favorites. You'll hear songs that make you laugh, songs that make you cry, and songs that make you think differently about the world around you... all created by women who have made their mark on musical theatre.

Stay tuned for a list of writers and performers that will be featured in this concert!

Megan Minutillo directs and produces.

Women of The Wings Volume III plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Sunday, October 17th at 9:45pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required upon entry.