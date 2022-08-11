Wilfredo Will Appear at Coney Island USA Next Week

Burlesque acts, performance artists and sideshow performers are to join the powerhouse musical comedy star Wilfredo next Friday, 19 August at Coney Island USA.

Wilfredo is the grotesque-but-loveable creation of the comedian Matt Roper, who has charmed, hypnotised and terrified audiences all over the world. A staple of downtown New York nightlife, having appeared on stages across the city from the House of Yes to Lincoln Center, he's most familiar to downtown audiences for his late-night appearances at the Slipper Room in the Lower East Side. He is currently starring weekly throughout the summer in The Fire Island Follies at the Island Mermaid in Ocean Beach.

Roper first came to the attention of New York theatregoers for his portrayal of Chico Marx in the 2016 revival of the Marx Brothers Broadway musical I'll Say She Is. He has since appeared Off Broadway in two seasons of Julie Atlas Muz and Mat Fraser's Jack and the Beanstalk at the Abrons Arts Center - the first large scale panto to be staged in New York City for over a century. During the 2020 period of the pandemic he co-created The Down Low Variety Show for a series of renegade performances in outdoor locations across the city from the East River Amphitheater to Central Park.

Wilfredo's One Night Stand is programmed as part of Coney Island USA's annual Burlesque at the Beach series, curated by Bambi the Mermaid. The season is a celebration of the revival of the most glorious and notorious of the "girlie revues" in Coney Island's history. Dirty Martini, Deity Delgado, Pinkie Special, Sage Sovereign, The Maine Attraction, Jenny C'est Quoi, Veronica Viper and Dylan Mary Jane are all expected to appear. The event is expected to sell to capacity.

Wilfredo's One Night Stand takes place Friday 19 August at 8pm. Coney Island USA, 1208 Surf Ave. Brooklyn NY 11224. 18+ to enter. 21+ with I.D. to drink. $20 tickets available at coneyisland.com.