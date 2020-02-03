West of Lenin Will Bring Back Mix-Up Cabaret Form With LOVE WILL SEE US THROUGH

West of Lenin is mixing things up again with fresh takes on old favorites! Directed and hosted by Jon Lutyens, we're celebrating Broadway without boundaries and love without limits. Enjoy an evening of romantic show tunes presented from a LGBTQ+ perspective.



When asked about his vision for this project, Lutyens said, "Our overall mission for the evening is to sing love into the world together by bringing new meaning and depth to lyrics originally sung by cis-het couples, through lgbtq+ performances."



For this one-night-only event, West of Lenin will donate $1 for every drink sold at the WofL Bar to Lambert House whose mission is to empower lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning youth through the development of leadership, social, and life skills.

Directed by Jon Lutyens

Music Direction by Sam Peters



Featuring: Alexei Cifrese, Chandler Thomas, Ethan Carpenter, Fiona Balbirona, Ivy Rice, Miranda Antoinette Troutt, & Sam Ro



Tickets can be purchased at brownpapertickets.com or by calling 1.800.838.3006.







