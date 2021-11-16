WIKKA: SEND IN THE CLOWNS To Play The Duplex On November 27th

Innovative and interesting, WIKKA debuted her show Send In The Clowns earlier this year at Midtown Manhattan cabaret club Don't Tell Mama, playing and singing her original songs in a performance art piece with a circus theme. The show, praised by this writer in THIS review, was a promising start that one hoped would go farther. The good news is that Wikka did some workshopping of the piece and is ready to bring the revised vision to downtown audiences with a repeat performance of the fascinating program. Adding additional musicians and material, Wikka will play SEND IN THE CLOWNS on November 27th at 7 pm at The Duplex, in the heart of Greenwich Village. For all details and ticket links, see the press release below, provided by Wikka herself.

Featuring hits from her latest albums "Cirque" and "Carnivale," alternative artist Wikka invites you into her candy-coated world of clowns and mischief. Wikka is an NYC-based Singer and Juilliard trained Violist who mixes her classical training with a dark industrial style of music unlike any other. Let your imagination run wild in this hour-long musical extravaganza! Featuring Jake Landau on Piano, Christine Mello on Cello, and Jacob Maximillian Baron as the Emcee. Saturday, November 27

7:00 PM

The Duplex

61 Christopher St. NYC

You must present your VACCINE CARD and ID at the door to enter the theatre. $15 Ticket in Advance & a 2 Drink Minimum in the Cabaret Theatre*

$20 Ticket at the Door (plus service fee) & a 2 Drink Minimum in the Cabaret Theatre

Visit The Duplex website for information and tickets HERE