Video: Watch Joaquina Kalukango Sing Joni Mitchell, PARADISE SQUARE at 54 Below

Tony Award-winner Joaquina Kalukango teamed up with acclaimed music director Michael Orland for their 54 Below debut in An Evening with Joaquina Kalukango. Known for her unforgettable roles in Paradise Square, The Color Purple, and Slave Play, Joaquina invited audiences on a journey that transcends Broadway, blending genres from pop and country to disco and beyond.

With songs from The Color Purple, Paradise Square, and a dynamic mix of genres, Joaquina’s powerhouse vocals and storytelling came alive in this electric and intimate performance.

