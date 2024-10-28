News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Marilyn Maye Sings Sondheim and More at 54 Below

Maye will return for four more performances.

By: Oct. 28, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Following the sold-out shows that celebrated her 96th birthday, the great Marilyn Maye returns to 54 Below this fall with an all new show. Maye will return to 54 Below again on October 29, November 14, 24 and 25. 

LATEST NEWS

Interview: Amir Dean of LADY BUSHRA: SAREE ABOUT IT at Don't Tell Mama
Review: 'Tis a worthy voyage to 'Far Away Places' with KT Sullivan at Pangea
Cast Set For SALEM Halloween Concert at the Green Room 42
Photos: The Cabaret Convention's 2nd Night Honored Bobby Short at JALC

A theatrical dynamo with the power to “melt the heart of the most hardened cynics” (The New York Times), Maye is a consummate entertainer who breathes new life into classics, carrying the torch from her peers who originated tunes of the Great American Songbook to the future generation of singers. Put simply, “no entertainer gives you more in terms of great music, great theater, and great comedy” (Opera News).

watch as she shows audiences why she’s been crowned Manhattan’s Queen of Cabaret.

Marilyn Maye sings "It's Today":

Marilyn Maye sings "Old Friends/I Love Being Here With You":




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Next on Stage Season 5



Videos