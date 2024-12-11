Video: John Cariani & Rachel Dratch Sing 'I Want A Life' from MINSKY'S at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch Tony Award® nominee John Cariani (Something Rotten!, Fiddler on the Roof, The Band’s Visit) and Tony Award® nominee Rachel Dratch (“SNL,” POTUS) sing "I Want A Life" from Minsky's at 54 Below.

Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came to Broadway offers a behind the scenes look at the musicals that were supposed to come to Broadway but never did…told by the actors, writers, and directors who were there!

From producers with no money, to actors who wouldn’t go on, to shows that were way ahead of their time, Broadway Bound introduces New York audiences to the shows that were supposed to find a home on the Great White Way, all sung by an all star Broadway cast.

The concert was co-hosted by the host of the podcast Behind The Curtain: Broadway’s Living Legends Robert W. Schneider and Charles Kirsch, host of the podcast #BackstageBabble. Music direction by Michael Lavine.

