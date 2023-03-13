Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: & JULIET's Daniel J. Maldonado Performs 'Reality' From ALONE at The Green Room 42

Maldonado is currently in & Juliet on Broadway as Fletcher, Romeo Understudy, and a Swing.

Mar. 13, 2023  

Watch Daniel J. Maldonado "Reality" from Alone, a new musical by Dean Tyler K!

Daniel J. Maldonado is a recent graduate of Rider University where he earned his BFA in Musical Theatre. His recent credits include the World Premiere of Moulin Rouge! The Musical at the historic Boston Emerson Colonial Theater, Grease at Pittsburgh CLO, and he is currently in & Juliet on Broadway as Fletcher, Romeo Understudy, and a Swing.


Alone, a new musical by Dean Tyler K debuted in concert at 54 Below to a sold-out crowd in June 2022 with an encore performance in July. Since then, Dean has been hard at work writing and revising the show.




Crystal Monee Hall to Debut Original Music at 54 Below This Month
Black Theatre Coalition fellow Crystal Monee Hall will debut her original music in a solo show titled The Music of Crystal Monee Hall at 54 Below on Sunday, March 19th at 9:30PM.
Angie Schworer and Klea Blackhurst Join The Rigano Songbook's Ninth Annual Ides Of March Extravaganza
Brothers David Rigano and Paul Rigano are back at the famous cabaret venue, Don't Tell Mama for the ninth iteration of their annual Ides of March Extravaganza, their first live concert since 2019! The 9th Annual Ides of March Extravaganza will take place on March 19th at 7pm.
Julie Benko Joins Jason Kravits At Birdland
OFF the TOP! with JASON KRAVITS, the Award-Winning Completely Improvised Cabaret, Returns to Birdland Theater March 27th at 8:30pm.
Julie Benko Joins Upcoming OFF THE TOP! With Jason Kravits at the Birdland Theater
OFF the TOP! with JASON KRAVITS, the award winning, completely improvised musical, returns to Birdland Theater on March 27th at 8:30pm.

