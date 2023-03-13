Video: & JULIET's Daniel J. Maldonado Performs 'Reality' From ALONE at The Green Room 42

Watch Daniel J. Maldonado "Reality" from Alone, a new musical by Dean Tyler K!

Daniel J. Maldonado is a recent graduate of Rider University where he earned his BFA in Musical Theatre. His recent credits include the World Premiere of Moulin Rouge! The Musical at the historic Boston Emerson Colonial Theater, Grease at Pittsburgh CLO, and he is currently in & Juliet on Broadway as Fletcher, Romeo Understudy, and a Swing.



Alone, a new musical by Dean Tyler K debuted in concert at 54 Below to a sold-out crowd in June 2022 with an encore performance in July. Since then, Dean has been hard at work writing and revising the show.