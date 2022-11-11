Video: Inside Rehearsal For Erin Kommor's BEGIN TO HOPE at 54 Below

Erin Kommor has released new rehearsal footage for "Begin to Hope", taking place November 20th at 54 Below at 9:30pm.

Check out the rehearsal video below!

Erin Kommor, star of NBC's "Rise," Insider's "Best in Town," and Fun Home (Theaterworks Silicon Valley's Tony Award®-winning season), makes her New York City solo concert debut. Utilizing the music of Regina Spektor, she weaves together heartbreaking, hilarious and poignant moments from her unusual adolescence and young adult years. Spektor's library of music is playful, clever and brilliantly written. If you've ever used humor or music to get through a trying time, this show will resonate deeply.

Begin To Hope is directed by Daniel Goldstein (Unknown Soldier, Row, Godspell), with music direction by David Madore(Lés Mis, The Band's Visit, Seussical). Neyla Pekarek on cello and supporting vocals, as well as Bobby Conte and Melissa Rose Hirsch. Produced by Megan Minutillo.

Erin Kommor: Being to Hope plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sunday, November 20th at 9:30pm. There is a $30-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Use the code KOMMOR5 for $5 off main dining room tickets.