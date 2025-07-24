Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for MOMS' NIGHT OUT: THE SUMMER SHOW at The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rehearsals are underway for Moms’ Night Out: The Summer Show, the latest installment of the acclaimed concert series celebrating mothers in the theatre, film, and television industries.Watch video from inside the rehearsal room.

Produced and directed by Tony Award nominee Megan Minutillo, the one-night-only performance will take place at The Green Room 42 on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.

This summer’s lineup features an all-star roster of Broadway and screen talent, including Tracee Beazer (Frozen, Something Rotten!), Nicolette Blount (Savage: The Musical), Logan Leilani Blount, Laura D’Andre (The Play That Goes Wrong), Jonathan Dinklage (Hamilton), Missy Dowse (Lucky Stiff), Briana Carlson Goodman (Ragtime), Savannah Frazier (Amazing Grace), Kailee Graham (Abduction, NYMF), Ilene Graff (Promises, Promises, Mr. Belvedere), Alicia Krakauer (NEXT: Bridge The Gap), Ali Stroker (Oklahoma, Spring Awakening), and Pearl Sun (Come From Away, If/Then). Emily Cohn serves as music director.

Blending song and storytelling, Moms’ Night Out offers a heartfelt, often humorous look into the lives of mothers working in the entertainment industry.