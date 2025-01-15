VILLAINTINE'S AT THE GREEN ROOM 42 to Take Place in February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE GREEN ROOM 42 will celebrate the ultimate celebration of the sinister side of Broadway and beyond at "Villaintine's at The Green Room 42" on Sunday, February 9 at 7:00 PM. Love to be bad with a cast led by composer, actor, and musician Joshua Turchin (Ghost Ship, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Forbidden Broadway, 13: The Musical, "Schmigadoon!") and social media phenom actor, singer, and creator Thomas Sanders ("Hamster and Gretel," "Phineas and Ferb"). Additional performers will include Tsilala Brock (Suffs, Book of Mormon), Echo Deva Picone (Trevor the Musical), Joann Gillam (Gun & Powder), L.R. Davidson (Dogman: the Musical, Cat Kid Comic Club, Death for 5 Voices, National Pastime), Jenny Mollet (Six, Cats: The Jellicle Ball, The Color Purple, Jesus Christ Superstar 50th Anniversary Tour), Timothy Owens II, Ariel Neydavoud (The Visitor, The Secret Garden at Center Theatre Group), Harley Seger (Stranger Sings), Amelia Fei (How to Dance in Ohio), Desmond Luis Edwards (How to Dance in Ohio), Madison Kopec (How to Dance in Ohio), Nicholas Barrón (Jimmy Awards, Ragtime), Caroline Huerta (Stranger Sings), Mia Sinclair Jenness (Appropriate, Grey House, Les Miserables, Matilda, "Fancy Nancy"), Audrey Bennett ("Spidey and His Amazing Friends", Frozen, Amelie, Sound of Music). The band will include Joshua Turchin on Keys/Music Director, Braeden J Myers (bass), Claudio Raino (guitar), Luke Woodle (drums). Ben Harris (woodwinds), and the Green Room 42's Sheridan Glover on lights and sound.

Joshua Turchin is known around the entertainment industry as a multi-hyphenate; he's a singer, actor, dancer, musician, composer, music director, accompanist, writer, and social media influencer. Select theater credits: Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation (Original Off-Broadway Cast), two Broadway national tours, Flounder in The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, Trevor the Musical (TrevorLIVE LA and Original Off-Broadway Cast), The Pill (Off-Broadway), Ludlow Ladd at the Winter Rhythms Festival 2021 (Ludlow Ladd), many developmental works (lab/readings), Broadway/Off-Broadway cast recordings, iHeartRadio (comedy voiceovers), various animated series and commercials including Nick Jr. and Pixar. TV/Film: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon), 13: The Musical (Netflix), "Schmigadoon!" (Apple TV+), and "CoComelon." As a musician: Joshua was the rehearsal accompanist for the Off-Broadway musical, Stranger Sings!, and has music-directed numerous cabarets at The Green Room 42, and 54 Below. As a composer/writer, Joshua's original musical, The Perfect Fit, was live-streamed in concert from New World Stages and released an EP on Broadway Records, with more exciting news to come! Joshua's original music is available on all digital streaming platforms. Tiktok/Instagram/YouTube: @joshuaturchin.

Thomas Sanders is an online creator known for his start doing 6-second comedic videos on Vine, now having fun and making similar content on Youtube, Instagram, and TikTok. Past theatrical credits include Emcee (Cabaret), JD (Heathers), Don Lockwood (Singin' in the Rain), and Leo Bloom (The Producers). Voiceover credits include Throat Lobster (Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe), The Neighslayer (Hamster & Gretel), and Bearemy (KABU).

"Villaintine's at The Green Room 42" will be performed on Sunday, February 9 at 7 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $20-$50. A livestream option is available for $20.

