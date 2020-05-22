VIDEO: Watch Mark William & Clint Edwards Perform 'On A Clear Day You Can See Forever'

Mark William, two time BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award winner, guest starred on The Clint Edwards Show. The renowned composer/ arranger along with bassist Sam Zerna joined Mark William in creating a virtual music video of the classic Alan Jay Lerner and Burton Lane song ' On A Clear Day' from three different parts of the country.

Clint Edwards has collaborated on Mark's two hit shows, 'Come Croon With Me' and 'Feeling Good' as arranger and musical director and was a co- producer on the award winning album, 'Mark William: Come Croon With Me' on Yellow Sound Label.

You can follow Mark William: @MarkWilliamNYC and follow Clint Edwards: @ClintEdwardsMusic

Watch the music video below!

