VIDEO: Quentin Garzon, Devin Ilaw, and Alan Ariano Perform 'Secrets & Lies' From DEATH NOTE
Death Note features music by Frank Wildhorn and lyrics by Jack Murphy.
Quentin Garzon has released a new virtual performance, this time taking on "Secret & Lies" from Death Note.
Performing the song are Garzón along with Devin Ilaw and Alan Ariano.
Watch below!
For the month of October, Garzon's videos will serve as a tribute fundraiser to honor his mother-in-law, Yolanda Rodin, who passed away from breast cancer. Each video this month will be in the spirit of Halloween, and will also be raising awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness month.
Orchestration Transcribed by Christina Fiol, Jeremy F. Goodman and Nicholas Leung.
Band:
- Jeremy F. Goodman - Keyboards
- Nicholas Leung - Guitars
- Magdalena Kress - Bass
- Camille Enderlin - Violin I
- Lydia Hull - Violin II
- Brianne Lugo - Viola
- Katie Chambers - Cello
- Julie Dombroski - Trombone
- Shondra Texeria - French Horn
- Richard Philbin - Oboe
- Justin Vance - Flute
- Brad Bailey - Drums
- Ian Riley - Percussion
Organized & Edited by Quentin Garzón
Audio Mixing by Marc Sokolson
Filmed by Stephen Cardone
Hair and Makeup by Melissa Ann Mollner
