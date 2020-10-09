Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Quentin Garzon, Devin Ilaw, and Alan Ariano Perform 'Secrets & Lies' From DEATH NOTE

Article Pixel

Death Note features music by Frank Wildhorn and lyrics by Jack Murphy.

Oct. 9, 2020  

Quentin Garzon has released a new virtual performance, this time taking on "Secret & Lies" from Death Note.

Performing the song are Garzón along with Devin Ilaw and Alan Ariano.

Watch below!

For the month of October, Garzon's videos will serve as a tribute fundraiser to honor his mother-in-law, Yolanda Rodin, who passed away from breast cancer. Each video this month will be in the spirit of Halloween, and will also be raising awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness month.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

Death Note features music by Frank Wildhorn and lyrics by Jack Murphy.

Orchestration Transcribed by Christina Fiol, Jeremy F. Goodman and Nicholas Leung.

Band:

  • Jeremy F. Goodman - Keyboards
  • Nicholas Leung - Guitars
  • Magdalena Kress - Bass
  • Camille Enderlin - Violin I
  • Lydia Hull - Violin II
  • Brianne Lugo - Viola
  • Katie Chambers - Cello
  • Julie Dombroski - Trombone
  • Shondra Texeria - French Horn
  • Richard Philbin - Oboe
  • Justin Vance - Flute
  • Brad Bailey - Drums
  • Ian Riley - Percussion

Organized & Edited by Quentin Garzón

Audio Mixing by Marc Sokolson

Filmed by Stephen Cardone

Hair and Makeup by Melissa Ann Mollner

VIDEO: Quentin Garzon, Devin Ilaw, and Alan Ariano Perform 'Secrets & Lies' From DEATH NOTE
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You