VIDEO: Quentin Garzon, Devin Ilaw, and Alan Ariano Perform 'Secrets & Lies' From DEATH NOTE

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Death Note features music by Frank Wildhorn and lyrics by Jack Murphy.

Quentin Garzon has released a new virtual performance, this time taking on "Secret & Lies" from Death Note.

Performing the song are Garzón along with Devin Ilaw and Alan Ariano.

Watch below!

For the month of October, Garzon's videos will serve as a tribute fundraiser to honor his mother-in-law, Yolanda Rodin, who passed away from breast cancer. Each video this month will be in the spirit of Halloween, and will also be raising awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness month.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

Death Note features music by Frank Wildhorn and lyrics by Jack Murphy.

Orchestration Transcribed by Christina Fiol, Jeremy F. Goodman and Nicholas Leung.

Band:

Jeremy F. Goodman - Keyboards

Nicholas Leung - Guitars

Magdalena Kress - Bass

Camille Enderlin - Violin I

Lydia Hull - Violin II

Brianne Lugo - Viola

Katie Chambers - Cello

Julie Dombroski - Trombone

Shondra Texeria - French Horn

Richard Philbin - Oboe

Justin Vance - Flute

Brad Bailey - Drums

Ian Riley - Percussion

Organized & Edited by Quentin Garzón

Audio Mixing by Marc Sokolson

Filmed by Stephen Cardone

Hair and Makeup by Melissa Ann Mollner

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You