VAUDEZILLA Burlesque Spectacular Hits The Stage Every Saturday

As an icon of the Chicago theatre industry since 2008, VAUDEZILLA! Burlesque Spectacular is the longest-running, top-rated burlesque show in Chicago.

Every Saturday, join a rotating cast of burlesque and variety performers in residence at the eclectic Stage 773 in the Belmont Theatre District (Lakeview).

You will enjoy a diverse cast of one-of-a-kind burlesque, drag, music, and aerial acts ranging from classic Vegas-style showgirls to cutting-edge, gender-non-conforming performance artists - and everything in between!

Our show is home to some of the finest performers that Chicago has to offer, and is also a destination for visiting performers from all over the world.

VAUDEZILLA! Burlesque Spectacular, Stage 773, 1225 W Belmont Av, Chicago. Saturdays, 10:30pm. How much: $30-100.





