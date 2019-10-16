VAUDEZILLA Burlesque Spectacular Hits The Stage Every Saturday

Article Pixel Oct. 16, 2019  

VAUDEZILLA Burlesque Spectacular Hits The Stage Every Saturday

As an icon of the Chicago theatre industry since 2008, VAUDEZILLA! Burlesque Spectacular is the longest-running, top-rated burlesque show in Chicago.

Every Saturday, join a rotating cast of burlesque and variety performers in residence at the eclectic Stage 773 in the Belmont Theatre District (Lakeview).

You will enjoy a diverse cast of one-of-a-kind burlesque, drag, music, and aerial acts ranging from classic Vegas-style showgirls to cutting-edge, gender-non-conforming performance artists - and everything in between!

Our show is home to some of the finest performers that Chicago has to offer, and is also a destination for visiting performers from all over the world.

VAUDEZILLA! Burlesque Spectacular, Stage 773, 1225 W Belmont Av, Chicago. Saturdays, 10:30pm. How much: $30-100.



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Acrobatic Conundrum Presents UNRAVELING
  • Macha Theatre Works Announces Holiday Show!
  • Two Weeks Left To Nominate For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards, Presented by TodayTix!
  • TLT presents FUDDY MEERS An Off the Shelf Staged Reading