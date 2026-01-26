UNFOLDING: A 25 YEAR CELEBRATION Debuts At Green Room 42 With Langley Leilani

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Unfolding: A 25 Year Celebration will make its debut at Green Room 42 on Saturday, January 31, with a 9:30 p.m. performance starring Langley Leilani.

Presented as an intimate cabaret-style concert, Unfolding traces a personal musical journey through a mix of Broadway selections and pop classics. The program features songs from stage works including The Notebook, Little Shop of Horrors, and Wicked, alongside music by artists such as Olivia Dean, Whitney Houston, and Diana Ross.

The performance is musically directed by Jad Jacob and features Eric Byers, Madison Mintzer, and Chani Maisonet. Together, the ensemble supports an evening centered on growth, vulnerability, and artistic evolution, presented through vocal performance and storytelling.

The event is produced by Productions by Stephan, which creates performance opportunities and community-driven events for artists throughout New York City. The company has previously presented the Decade by Decade concert series at Green Room 42.

Unfolding: A 25 Year Celebration

Saturday, January 31, 2026

9:30 p.m.

Green Room 42

570 10th Avenue, New York, NY

Tickets are available now through the venue.