Tyler Capa And Friends Announced At Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Tyler Capa and Friends in Concert! Be prepared to hear gender-bent songs alongside captivating solos and duets throughout this unforgettable night. The concert will be under the musical direction of Tyler Capa, a music director and pianist from Detroit, MI. To see past videos from April show, visit https://www.youtube.com/c/TylerCapa

This concert will have some of the best performers in the Broadway industry performing at this event!

Featuring: Reneé Rapp, Zach Adkins, Deonté L. Warren, Giovanni Beatty, Antonio Cipriano, Ashley De La Rosa, Natalie Janowski, Anthony Sagaria, Olivia Swearingen, Stephen Velasquez

Tyler Capa and Friends In Concert plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 31st, 2019 at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Artist Tyler Capa is a music director and vocal coach who has worked as a professional pianist for many years. He has been recently seen music directing shows at Feinstein's/54 Below, Off-Broadway productions at Theatre Row, and other cabaret venues in NYC. He also works as a vocal coach for some of Broadway's finest performers and singers. Working with Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill, Jimmy Awards) has been a big part of his upbringing and lead him to his musical career as a music director/arranger, coach, and accompanist.





