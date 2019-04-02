Tovah Feldshuh Postpones Engagement At Feinstein's At The Nikko
Due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict, Tovah Feldshuh-the acclaimed star of television, stage, and film-has postponed her engagement of Tovah is LEONA! Originally scheduled to take place on June 7 & 8, 2019, the engagement will now take place on Friday, September 20 (8 p.m.) and Saturday, September 21 (8 p.m.). Ticket holders for the June engagement will automatically have their tickets transferred to the new performance dates and will receive an email confirmation with their new dates and information on how to request a refund for those unable to attend the new performance dates. Tickets for the new performance dates range in price from $50-$90 and are available now by calling 866-663-1063 or visiting www.ticketfly.com. Tickets prices are subject to change without notice.
Featuring highlights from the new Broadway-bound musical, Queen of Mean, based on the New York Times best-selling biography of Leona Helmsley by Ransdell Pierson, Tovah is LEONA! will also feature great American Standards they've always dreamed of hearing Leona Helmsley sing. Tovah is LEONA! sings and stings about everything from her meteoric rise from office temp to Queen of the Palace, to her real estate rival Donald Trump. So "Harry" on down to Feinstein's at the Nikko for an evening of fun, frolic, and foreclosure!
Tovah is LEONA! features music by Ron Passaro and lyrics by David Lee and Alex Lippard from their musical, Queen of Mean. The book for Tovah is LEONA! was created by Ms. Feldshuh, musical director and arranger James Bassi, and director Jeff Harnar.
Tovah Feldshuh is a six-time Emmy and Tony Award nominee and has been awarded three honorary Doctorates of Humane Letters. Additionally, for her theatre work, she has won four Drama Desk Awards, four Outer Critics Circle Awards, three Drama-Logues, the Helen Hayes and Lucille Lortel Awards for Best Actress, an Obie, and the Theatre World Awards. She has just been nominated for a MAC award as Best Celebrity Artist for Tovah is LEONA!
Broadway: Yentl, Sarava!, Lend Me a Tenor, Golda's Balcony, Irena's Vow, Cyrano, Dreyfus in Rehearsal, Rodgers & Hart, and the show-stopping, trapeze-swinging 'Berthe' in Pippin.
Off-Broadway: Dozens of productions playing everything from three queens of Henry VII and 'Tallulah Bankhead' to boxing promoter Yussel "The Muscle" Jacobs and nine Jews from birth to death in Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh!.
TV: POTUS Pauline Mackenzie on CBS' "Salvation," Deanna Monroe on AMC's "The Walking Dead," Danielle Melnick on "Law & Order," and Naomi Bunch, mother on CW's "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," where Feldshuh can be seen singing the dignified showstopper, "Where's the Bathroom!"
Films: "Kissing Jessica Stein" (Golden Satellite Award), "A Walk on the Moon," "Brewster's Millions," "Just My Luck," "Daniel," "The Idolmaker," and most recently, Ms. Feldshuh's award-winning performance as Prime Minister Golda Meir in Golda's Balcony has been made into a film titled "Golda's Balcony The Film" which won Best Picture at the Palm Beach Jewish Film Festival and will be screened at 20 other festivals this year.
Her one-woman show, Tovah Is LEONA!, has had two sold-out engagements in New York. Feldshuh brings back the infamous Leona Helmsley direct from purgatory to set the record straight and sing a few show tunes! Times Square Chronicles calls this nightclub act "A DO-NOT-MISS! Tovah embodies this New York name with every fiber of her being," While Bistroawards.com hails her as a "Masterful actress...mesmerizing and fearless."
Tovah is a loving wife of Andrew H. Levy, Esq. and mother of Brandon married to Jami, Amanda married to Joel and grandmother to one astonishing newborn grandson, Rafael.
Located within Hotel Nikko (222 Mason Street, San Francisco), Feinstein's at the Nikko presents a wide range of entertainers from stage and screen all within an intimate 140-seat cabaret setting. Past performers include Tony Danza, Lea Salonga, Megan Hilty, Minnie Driver, Jeff Goldblum, Billy Porter, Betty Buckley, Caissie Levy, Darren Criss, Megan Mullally and Stephanie Hunt, Jim Brickman, Kathleen Turner, Linda Eder, Cheyenne Jackson, Rita Moreno, Tommy Tune...and Michael Feinstein himself!
There is a $20 food and beverage minimum per person inside the showroom which guests can use towards cocktails as well as a variety of small plates crafted exclusively for Feinstein's at the Nikko, through Restaurant Anzu. Cheese and dessert platters will also be available in the showroom.
For more information on Tovah Feldshuh, visit: www.tovahfeldshuh.com
For additional information on Feinstein's at the Nikko, visit: www.feinsteinsatthenikko.com.