Tony Yazbeck to Return to 54 Below in January 2023

54 BELOW will welcome Tony Award nominee Tony Yazbeck. The beloved leading man returns to the 54 Below stage January 9 & 10 at 7:00pm. For reservations and information, visit 54below.com/Yazbeck.

Triple threat Tony Yazbeck brings his signature style to the 54 Below stage offering an honest take with new and classic songs weaving them together with a sense of faith and hope even in the toughest of times.

Tony Award® nominee Tony Yazbeck has starred in eleven Broadway shows, including On The Town, Gypsy, and Prince of Broadway. He most recently starred as Cary Grant in the new Broadway musical Flying Over Sunset, at Lincoln Center Theatre.

Tickets go on sale to Club 54 members on Monday, October 24 at 12pm. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, October 27 at 12pm.

Tony Yazbeck plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) January 9 & 10 at 7:00pm. Cover charges for are $45-$55 ($51-$62 with fees), with premium seats for $90 ($100.50 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/TonyYazbeck. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus $1.50 facility fee.

