Tony Nominee Max Von Essen with Billy Stritch Announced at Bay Area Cabaret

Bay Area Cabaret presents Tony, Grammy and Drama Desk nominee Max von Essen making his solo West Coast debut with award-winning composer, arranger, vocalist and jazz pianist Billy Stritch performing "Call Me Old Fashioned: The American Standard" on Sunday, March 8 at 5:00 pm in the Venetian Room of the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco. The duo recently completed a sold-out run at Birdland Jazz Club in New York and will also perform this standards-based show as part of Palm Springs' highly anticipated Cabaret 88 series.



Max von Essen's debut album, Call Me Old Fashioned: The Broadway Standard, was released in April of 2019. In its review, Broadway World praised von Essen for a voice that's made for this genre and "for having found the perfect balance between modern Broadway star and golden age elegance." Max recently starred on Broadway as "Gleb Vaganov" in Anastasia and then toured the country as "Marvin" in the Lincoln Center production of Falsettos. In 2016, Max completed his Broadway run in An American in Paris at The Palace Theater as "Henri Baurel," a performance which earned him a Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations. Other Broadway performances include the revival of Evita, Les Misérables, Dance of the Vampires, revival of Jesus Christ Superstar. Off Broadway credits include Yours Unfaithfully, The Dreyfus Affair, Death Takes a Holiday, Hello Again, Jerry Springer: The Opera, Finian's Rainbow and The Fantasticks. He has appeared in numerous television shows and in the films The Intern, Sex and the City 2, Seven Lovers, and Blonde. He was also a regular on the hit web series, Submissions Only. His recordings include An American In Paris, earning him a Grammy Nomination, Evita, Death Takes a Holiday, Love Songs of Andrew Lloyd Weber, Broadway by the Year: 1928, and Finian's Rainbow.



Billy Stritch is one of the premier singer-pianists on the New York and national jazz and cabaret scene. In addition to a 25-year collaboration with Liza Minnelli, Billy has toured as pianist and musical director for Tony Bennett, and as musical director for such leading vocalists as Linda Lavin, Christine Ebersole, Paulo Szot and Marilyn Maye. He is also the co-writer of the Grammy-winning song "Does He Love You" recorded by Reba McEntire and Linda Davis. Photo: Kevin Alvey

Tickets are $65 general and $55 for subscribers. Information and single tickets are available by phone at City Box Office (415) 392-4400 or online at bayareacabaret.org.





