Tom Hewitt Joins THE ROCKY HORROR SKIVVIES SHOW

Tony nominee Tom Hewitt has joined the lineup for The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show! He joins other guests Eden Espinosa, Nick Adams, Krysta Rodriguez, Nathan Lee Graham, Lesli Margherita, Natalie Joy Johnson, Marissa Rosen, Larry Owens, Gabrielle McClinton, Sutton Lee Seymour, Rob Morrison, and Amy Hillner Larsen.

Join the Skivvies on Halloween night for a treat that puts the signature stripped-down Skivvies stamp on the iconic songs from the cult favorite.

The 9:30 performance is sold out but tickets are still available for the 11:30 show. Get your tickets at https://publictheater.org/programs/joes-pub/.

The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, singer/actor/musicians performing stripped down arrangements of eclectic covers and eccentric originals. Not only is the music laid bare - cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica - but the Skivvies literally strip down to their, well, skivvies, to perform. Broadway stars and performing friends are known to stop by for guest spots in their own festive attire.





