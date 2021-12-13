Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss Will Make Feinstein's/54 Below Debut

Feinstein's/54 Below will present "An Evening with Marlow & Moss 3: Lost in New York" on Monday, February 7 for two performances only at 7:00 PM and 9:45 PM.

Tickets go on sale to Feinstein's/54 Below members on Monday, Dec. 13 at 12 noon, and to the general public on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 12pm. For reservations and information, visit 54below.com/MarlowMoss.

Join Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss -writers of hit musicals such as SIX and... yep, no that's it - for an evening of entertainment as they bash you through some of their latest work.

Expect loads of new material, fabulous special guests, and attempts at relatable NYC humour in between the songs ("anyone here come from Brooklyn?!?!"). They're also planning a Simon and Garfunkel-style cover of Owl City's mega-hit "Fireflies," but thankfully there's still plenty of time for them to change their minds.

Cover charges start at $45 and VIP and Premium seats are available starting at $55 and $75. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum per person. Tickets and information are available at 54Below.com/MarlowMoss.

Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 PM are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.