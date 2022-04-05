Tina Scariano To Make Feinstein's/54 Below Solo Show Debut On April 14th with FEELS LIKE HOME

Sign-up for Cabaret News & Specials

KMEntertainment is elated to announce Tina Scariano will be performing her acclaimed concert, Feels Like Home presented by FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Living Room, on April 14, 2022, at 9:30 pm!



Feels Like Home received praise from Broadway World for her performance at the Green Room 42 in NYC. "Ms. Scariano has a voice that, once famous, will be one of the most recognizable voices to be heard on a radio station". Join Tina and celebrated music director and pianist Brad Simmons at Feinstein's/54 Below on April 14th, 2022!



Tina Scariano, Musician, Actor, Makeup Artist, and Podcast Host, makes her Feinstein's/54 Below debut in Feels Like Home - A 70's folk-rock show celebrating the queens of rock - Linda Ronstadt, Stevie Nicks, Carly Simon, Joni Mitchell, and more!

Featuring classic hits such as "Blue Bayou", Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams", "You're So Vain", and "Desperado", Tina creates a nostalgic look back on the songs and stories that made us. So settle in and enjoy an evening of tunes that are sure to Feel Like Home.

Feels Like Home debuted to a sold-out crowd at New Jersey's Holmdel Theatre Company and was featured in Broadway World NJ's 2020 Wrap Up as one of the favorite concerts of 2020. Since the show's debut, Tina has performed Feels Like Home around NYC and Long Island at notable venues such as the Green Room 42 and the John W. Engeman Theatre. Tina has been touring the country performing folk music of the 60s and '70s for the last 5 years preparing her to create her own show!

"Be healed by this woman's voice. It's like a warm blanket or anything else that soothes you." - Audience Testimonial

Joining Tina for this performance is one of NYC's most sought-after musical Directors, Brad Simmons (Singer, Songwriter, Pianist, Music Director, Educator). Recognized from the cult film Camp, Brad Simmons has shared the stage with Broadway luminaries Tonya Pinkins, Alice Ripley, Beth Leavel, Donna McKechnie, and recording artists Sandi Patty and The B-52s Kate Pierson. Simmons music directed Lysistrata Jones, Mr & Mrs. Fitch with John Lithgow, Me and The Girls with Alan Cumming, and the musical film Hello Again with Audra McDonald and Martha Plimpton. He currently conducts The Lineup with Susie Mosher house band at Birdland. Upcoming productions include the musical Hood, Spring 2022, and Clear, Fall 2022. Simmons composed the musicals A Kiss From Alexander, A Woman Onstage and A Dickens of a Carol with librettist Stephan DeGhelder. Find his recordings on all music platforms and visit the Brad Simmons website HERE.



Tina Scariano is a musician, actor, podcast host, and makeup artist. She has performed at the legendary Birdland Jazz Club, toured the country as the lead singer of "A Band Called Honalee", and has recently performed her solo show "Feels Like Home" around NYC, New Jersey, and Long Island.

Purchase tickets to FEELS LIKE HOME at 54 Below performance HERE.

To learn more about the concert and star, Tina Scariano, visit the KMEntertainment Website HERE.

The above press release and photos were provided by Kristen Ernst at KMEntertainment.