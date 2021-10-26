Tina Burner Launches USA Tour Of MAYBE THIS TIME LIVE

Following the premiere at New York's Green Room 42, Tina Burner is bringing her hilarious live singing cabaret comedy show, Maybe This Time Live, to cities across the USA. "New York City has not only been my home but the majority of where I have performed," says the RuPaul's Drag Race star. "This will be my first national tour and I am so ready for it!"

Maybe This Time Live is a lot more than a traditional drag performance. With orchestrations and arrangements by Blake Allen, it is a full theatrical production that uses classic Broadway standards and stand-up comedy to tell the story of Burner's personal life, from her life today backwards until the first time she realized she was gay. Show stopping numbers include A Chorus Line's "What I Did for Love," La Cage Aux Faux's "I Am What I Am" and Gypsy's "Rose's Turn" reimagined as "Tina's Turn." "The message of the show is to never forget where you come from, never lose sight of where you're going, and never give up on your dreams....oh, and world peace," Tina Burner explains.

Tina Burner is the stage name of Kristian Seeber, a drag performer most known for appearing on the thirteenth season of RuPaul's Drag Race. Born and raised in upstate New York, Tina Burner moved to NYC in 2005 to purse a stage career in musical theater. She got her start in drag five years later when she was working at a Manhattan gay bar and the owner needed a host for karaoke night. Burner immediately fell in love with the art form because it allowed her to play an elevated character of herself. Her quick wit and sailor mouth shot Tina Burner to the pinnacle of New York drag royalty. In 2019, the self-proclaimed 'Manhattan monster with a heart of gold' was crowned National Miss Comedy Queen. She was named winner of the GLAM Award for Best Cabaret and Best Comedy Performer. Tina Burner's album Maybe This Time debuted at number 2 on the iTunes vocal chart. She was inspired to create Maybe This Time Live from her time on RuPaul's Drag Race.

"While on the show, I had the honor of playing the EmShee in the Rusical, a character based on the Emcee from Cabaret," Tina Burner recalls. "I placed in the bottom three for my performance but it was the first time where the viewers really rallied behind me. It reminded me how performing live is my passion and how I needed to get back to my roots because in the words of Sally Bowles, 'Maybe this time, I'll win.'"

Maybe This Time Live features brand new arrangements of classic Broadway standards by Burner's accompanist Blake Allen. The two collaborated previously on the award-winning Witch Perfect, a live cabaret parody of Hocus Pocus, as well as Burner's recent album release. "Blake is an acclaimed musician that I've come to admire," says Burner. "It is an honor to team up with him again."

"Maybe This Time Live will offer audiences a chance to see so much more of me than what they saw on TV," Burner continues. "It will give a literal glimpse of the man behind the curtain. There will be laughs, tears; and I hope by sharing my story, the show inspires fans to be the truest version of themselves. To forget fear, live in truth and celebrate life. Because "What good is sitting alone in your room? Come hear the music play. Life is a Cabaret, old chum. Come to the Cabaret!"

UPCOMING PERFORMANCES



NYC - Tuesday, Nov 9th @ 7PM, The Q: www.eventbrite.com/e/maybe-this-time-tickets-196186889267



Austin, TX, Oilcan Harry's - Friday, Nov 12th @ 9PM: www.eventbrite.com/e/tina-burner-maybe-this-time-tickets-187718961467



Austin, TX Oilcan Harry's - Saturday, Nov 13th @ 7PM: www.eventbrite.com/e/194604285657



Dallas, TX - Sunday, Nov 14th @ 7PM, Rose Room: www.eventbrite.com/e/maybe-this-time-dallas-tx-rose-room-tickets-191979484807



Charleston, SC -Saturday, Nov 20th. @ 8PM, Charleston Music Hall: www.ticketmaster.com/event/2D005B41F6446BA0

For tickets and more information on Maybe This Time Live, visit www.tinaburner.eventbrite.com