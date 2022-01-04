Tim Lafolette, Sings of Love And Community In Inspiring Cabaret at Fertile Ground Festival

Live Your Life! Tim Lafolette brings us along on his journey through questions of faith, family, self-doubt, pride, love, and how these all interact to build a life.

Ultimately, this is a powerful story of identity - finding and loving oneself through community and despite adversity. This upbeat and inspiring cabaret is glittered with original power ballads and catchy empowerment anthems, served well by Tim's voice, well known for its extraordinary range and versatility. This cabaret will make you want to Live Your Life! Streaming on-demand January 27th to February 5th, 2022.

This ongoing pandemic is not only a global crisis for public health but for mental health as well. Resources and community are increasingly more important than ever. Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner by day, singer/actor by night, Tim Lafolette offers this love letter to those struggling to find mental health stability and supportive, loving community.

Tim writes, "I want to share my story so that people who feel like they're on the outside looking in, know that there is hope for a better future - a future where they can love who they are and accept love from the community they choose."

Tim Lafolette has performed in the Portland area for the better part of the past two decades. He has been in productions at the Portland Opera (Man of La Mancha), Lark Opera (Die Zauberflöte), Mock's Crest (Die Fledermaus), Northwest Children's Theater (Beauty and the Beast), Lakewood Theater (Music Man, Hello Dolly!, Oklahoma!), Gallery Theater (You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Student Prince, Man of La Mancha), Live Onstage (Tommy), Metropolitan Community Theatre (Rent, Chicago), and The Christmas Revels. Lately, he has been primarily singing in the Portland Opera Chorus, various concerts and cabarets (Ne Plus Ultra Jass Orchestra, Cabaret White, Broadway Bears), and working as a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner/Psychiatric Services Manager with Native American Rehabilitation Association of the Northwest.