TikTok's Paloma Diamond and More Set for 54 Below Lineup Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including TikTok's Paloma Diamond, 54 Sings Twilight and more.

YOUNG, GIFTED, & BROADWAY: BACK TO SCHOOL – BACK TO BROADWAY! – SEPTEMBER 8 AT 7PM

Young, Gifted, & Broadway are headed Back to School – Back to Broadway with a special night featuring your favorite songs from Broadway school musicals including Matilda, School of Rock, Mean Girls, Be More Chill, The Prom, Bring it On, and more! Performers will include your favorite Broadway youth from Disney’s The Lion King, MJ The Musical, Trevor the Musical, Gypsy, and Annie! It will be a night filled with great music and unbelievable performances, so get your tickets now and join the fun because “We’re All in This Together!”

Young Gifted and Broadway is a community for young Broadway performers of color to be seen and heard, providing guidance, advocacy and unwavering encouragement for Broadway’s Best and Brightest.

Produced by Angela Russell, Young, Gifted, & Broadway Founder/Creative Director.

Featuring Layla Capers, Summer Rae Daney, Mariama Diop, Marley Lianne Gomes, Soleil Hall, Ayvah Johnson, McKenzie S. Lewis, Camilla Lockhart, Davis Matthews, Mekhi Richardson, Emjay Roa, Grammy Award winner Walter Russell III, Nia Thompson, Eric Williams, and more stars to be announced!

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS TWILIGHT – SEPTEMBER 8 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for a nostalgic evening featuring the music of Twilight. Celebrating 20 years of the initial novel’s release, our star-studded ensemble, produced and directed by Elisabeth Nordeen and Isabella Orosco, will be performing such unforgettable hits as “Decode” by Paramore, “Eyes on Fire” by Blue Foundation, “A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri, and more. Whether you’re Team Edward, Team Jacob, or even Team Charlie, you will not want to miss this epic night of 2010s hits.

Music direction by Sawyer Whitted.

Featuring Keeley Cauble, Henry Crater, Damon Dennis, Jules Ferolie, Katelyn Harold, Jordan Harris, Hannah Grace Johnson, Maria Lane, Amanda Lund, Caroline McFee, Jenny Mollet, Mary Nikols, Elisabeth Nordeen, Isabella Orosco, Valentina Perdido, Lindy Pokorny, and Akira Sky.

Also joined by Thomas E. Carley on bass, Morgan Karabel on drums, Francesca Pastore on guitar, and Sawyer Whitted on piano.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

IF I HAVE TO GO, WITH ISABELLA ARAQUE – SEPTEMBER 9 AT 9:30PM

If I Have to Go is an intimate evening of memories.

Isabella Araque takes the stage to share her journey as a Venezuelan immigrant in New York City and everything that comes with it: challenges, identity struggles, living in between places, and stories and moments from the many other immigrants that make this city. This is a tribute to the resilience and will to survive that lives within every immigrant story, told through a blend of the songs that made her: a night full of musical theater and iconic Latin American songs from artists like Natalia Lafourcade and Mon Laferte. Isabella explores what it means to belong, what a home really is and the quiet question that lingers: Will I have to go?

With bold, bilingual arrangements and raw personal stories, this intimate cabaret invites the audience into the in between: where joy meets uncertainty, and memory meets possibility.

If I Have to Go… is a celebration of resilience, roots, and creating home in yourself.

Produced by Isabella Araque.

Music direction by Bruce De La Cruz.

Also joined by Valeria Aceves, Yahir Montes, Lari Panini, Ana Grethel Solis, and Amber Sosa.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

PALOMA DIAMOND – SEPTEMBER 10 AT 7PM

Twenty-time Oscar nominated actress and veteran performer Paloma Diamond is finally ready to step back into the spotlight. Join her for a night of laughter, tears, show-stopping Broadway tunes, and captivating stories about her long and illustrious career. She kept her promise… Don’t keep your distance.

Music direction by Andrew Abrams.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS GLITTER GEL PEN SONGS: FROM Taylor Swift TO Sabrina Carpenter – SEPTEMBER 10 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below in an all female-presenting cabaret to celebrate your favorite ”glitter gel pen” female pop artists’ songs. Prepare to dance your heart out to Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Sabrina Carpenter, and more. Plus, expect some extra glittery musical theatre songs thrown in the mix. Produced by Rachel Sandler and Kenza Nejmi, this show will feature your fave girly pops on stage. Featuring some of your favorite songs like “Espresso,” “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart!,” and “Fabulous” from Disney’s High School Musical 2, this show will make you want to tap into that girlboss energy.

Music directed by Rachel Sandler.

Directed by Kenza Nejmi.

Featuring Cera Baker, Anna Barrett, Evan Bertram, Courtney Burnett, Hannah Castrogiovanni, Colleen Coleman, Geneva Croteau, E.V. Cummins, Lydia DeLuca, Leigh Dillon, Faith Ethridge, Grace Flavien, Samantha Gibbs, Toni Huegel, Hannah Grace Johnson, Quincy Lawson, Taylor Litofsky, Ava Longarzo, Abby Malczon, Gia Marino, Aline McEntee, Tiffany Muñoz, Maggie Musco, Kenza Nejmi, Nyx Nelson, Milan Parodie, Alex Portaro, Alivia Quattrocki, Sadie Seelert, Natalie Steele, Carrington Symone, Rachel Thomson, and Ava Diane Tyson.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Marieann Meringolo: A CENTURY OF SONG – CELEBRATING ALAN & Marilyn Bergman – SEPTEMBER 11 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

“The music of the Bergmans, as movingly realized by Marieann Meringolo, transports us to a better and more ideal world.” – Will Friedwald

Join award-winning vocalist Marieann Meringolo as she returns to 54 Below with a brand-new show: A Century of Song – Celebrating Alan & Marilyn Bergman. This heartfelt tribute celebrates the life, love, and lyrical legacy of one of the most iconic songwriting duos in American music history.

From Academy Award winning classics to rarely heard gems, the evening offers a rare and intimate window into the emotional and poetic worlds crafted by the Bergmans. Their timeless songs, many written in collaboration with legendary composers, have helped define generations of film, television, and theater music.

Accompanied by musical director Doyle Newmyer on piano, Boots Maleson on bass, and Brian Woodruff on drums, Marieann will bring to life a setlist featuring “The Way We Were,” “How Do You Keep The Music Playing?,” “Where Do You Start?,” “Nice ’N’ Easy,” “That Face,” “The Windmills of Your Mind,” “It Might Be You,” and more.

Meringolo reunites with friend and award-winning director WILL NUNZIATA (director for Tony® winner Lillias White and Figaro: An Original Musical at the London Palladium) for an evening of elegance, passion, and storytelling through song.

As we mark what would have been Alan Bergman’s 100th birthday, this evening pays tribute not only to his life and contributions, but to the remarkable partnership and legacy he shared with Marilyn Bergman, a century of song and a legacy that will live forever.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MANY RIVERS ALBUM RELEASE WITH LAUREN SCALES, Mike Flanagan, AND CHRIS GRASSO – SEPTEMBER 11 AT 9:30PM

Lauren Scales, Mike Flanagan, and Chris Grasso celebrate the launch of their new album Many Rivers, released on the Grammy-winning independent label Truth Revolution Records Collective. Scales (Sarah Vaughan competition finalist) delivers soulful, fresh vocal takes on a surprising selection of songs, from D’Angelo to Neil Diamond to Thelonious Monk to original compositions and more. Saxophonist Flanagan (a Billboard-charting, Lennon Award-winning, and OUTmusic Award-winning artist) contributes incisive and powerful solos, alongside with pianist Grasso, a first-call pianist for leading vocalists. They’re joined by Luques Curtis (bass) and Richie Barshay (drums).

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MEL TORMÉ AT 100: A CELEBRATION WITH Billy Stritch AND Nicolas King – SEPTEMBER 12 & 14 AT 7PM

Billy Stritch and Nicolas King join forces to celebrate the iconic Mel Tormé on his 100th birthday. Both have honored “the Velvet Fog” throughout their careers, and now, for the first time, these two renowned figures in the jazz and cabaret world come together to pay tribute to one of their musical inspirations. Catch this special centennial celebration at 54 Below for two nights only!

Mel Tormé (1925–1999), known as “The Velvet Fog,” was a celebrated American jazz singer, songwriter, and arranger. Famous for his smooth voice, he co-wrote the timeless classic “The Christmas Song” and recorded hits like “Blue Moon” and “Comin’ Home Baby.” Tormé worked with legends such as Frank Sinatra, Buddy Rich, Count Basie, and Judy Garland, leaving a lasting impact on jazz and popular music. A versatile talent, he was celebrated for his improvisational skills and his ability to bring a unique warmth to every performance.

Pianist and singer Billy Stritch has been a fixture on the New York and national nightclub scene for nearly four decades. He is perhaps best known for his 25-year tenure as musical director and pianist for Liza Minnelli, and he has also toured with Tony Bennett, Christine Ebersole, Linda Eder, Melissa Manchester, Linda Lavin, and other notable artists. His composition “Does He Love You” won a Grammy Award in 1993 and was later recorded by Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, earning another Grammy nomination in 2023. Recently, Billy was named Outstanding Musical Director by BroadwayWorld readers for an unprecedented sixth time.

Nicolas King is a Broadway performer with credits including Disney’s Beauty & The Beast, A Thousand Clowns with Tom Selleck, and Carol Burnett’s Hollywood Arms, directed by Hal Prince. He has also appeared in Follies and The Wizard of Oz. On TV, King has been featured on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The View,” “Today,” and twice on “The Tonight Show.” King’s accolades include the 1995 and 1996 Talent America Award, the 2010 Julie Wilson Award, 2015 AMG Artist of the Year, the 2012 Bistro Award for Outstanding Performer, and the 2020 BroadwayWorld Award for Best Swing Act.

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees) - $112 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NINA PELTON: ALL I WANT FOR YOU – SEPTEMBER 12 AT 9:30PM

“Nina Pelton blew everyone’s socks off with her magnificent powerhouse voice. This was a bravura performance.”- Cabaret Scenes, London

Nina Pelton makes her 54 Below solo debut in All I Want For You, featuring highlights from her sell-out shows at London’s Crazy Coqs Cabaret and New York’s Pangea and The Duplex. With songs ranging from Broadway to R&B to emotional power ballads, Nina Pelton’s commanding soprano will draw you in close and then blow you away!

International cabaret sensation Nina Pelton finally arrives at 54 Below with All I Want For You, comprised of show-stoppers and heart-melters from her acclaimed, sell-out shows in New York and London. With soulful harmonies from musical director Jody Shelton and guest vocalist Kellie Ishmael, Nina brings her extraordinary power and stylistic range to fan favorites including Aretha Franklin’s “Dr. Feelgood,” Jill Scott’s “Back Together,” and Brandi Carlile’s “The Joke.” When it comes to Broadway, Ms. Pelton is as at home with Stephen Sondheim’s delicate “Loving You” from Passion as she is with “Bali Ha’i” from South Pacific. Her singing is deeply emotional, personal, and just plain breathtaking! All I Want For You is a 54 Below solo debut you don’t want to miss.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

RACHEL HANDMAN & Keve Wilson: THE CATSKILL SESSIONS – SEPTEMBER 14 AT 9:30PM

Returning to 54 Below for an 8th time by popular demand! When Rachel Handman (violin-Maybe Happy Ending) and Keve Wilson (oboe- Company) first met at The Rink in Hyde Park, NY, they were 12 years old, fearless, and full of ambition. Skipping music theory to practice Irish jigs and showtunes instead, this violin and oboe duo pushes the boundaries of musical genre — fusing classical virtuosity with the spontaneity of a bluegrass band, the electricity of a rock concert, and the familiarity of the American Songbook.

“Broadway is very lucky to have these two magnificent players in their midst-both are virtuoso players. Rachel and Keve got a very well-deserved standing ovation. The next time I’m at a Broadway show, I will not take the orchestra for granted.”- BroadwayWorld

Individually, they have recorded and/or performed with Bruce Springsteen, Ray Charles, Mary J. Blige, Natalie Merchant, Harry Connick, Jr and more, and have played in over 20 Broadway orchestras. They are joined by the hottest rhythm section in NYC… Hidayat Honari– guitar (The Last Five Years), Matthew Aronoff– bass (Cabaret), and Mike Ramsey– drums (Disney’s The Lion King).

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performance will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

Marieann Meringolo: A CENTRUY OF SONG – CELEBRATING ALAN & Marilyn Bergman September 11 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)