Tickets Available for Ben Cameron's Broadway Sessions At The Green Room 42

Ben Cameron takes up new home for Broadway Sessions!

Aug. 20, 2022  
Ben Cameron's long running, award winning musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, will begin performances at it's new home, The Green Room 42, in September.

Broadway Sessions has been running regularly for over 14 years and is a beloved staple for audiences and Broadway actors alike. Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret!!

"After a decade on 42nd street, we are over the moon to bring Broadway Sessions to The Green Room 42! I love the energy of this space and feel like it's a perfect room for the Broadway community to gather in and let their hair down!" says creator and host, Ben Cameron.

Broadway Sessions will play twice monthly at The Green Room 42, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Attendees will also receive a $10 voucher towards food/ drink. There is no minimum. Reservations can be made at www.thegreenroom42.com.venuetix.com

Fall 2022 dates are 9/8, 9/22, 10/6, 10/20, 11/3, 11/17, 12/1 and 12/15. Special guest performers will be announced soon.

You can follow Broadway Sessions on social media @BwaySessions on all platforms and at www.broadwaysessionsnyc.com . Past performances can be found on Broadway Sessions wildly popular YouTube channel. www.youtube.com/bwaysessions .


Ben Cameron is your Broadway Buddy. Bringing the Broadway community right to you like a friendly neighbor dropping off brownies. Broadway brownies. Yum. Ben is a 3 x Broadway veteran having appeared in the original casts of Wicked (listen to track #2, you may hear a familiar voice) and Footloose. He has appeared on Broadway in Aida and in tours of Sweet Charity opposite Molly Ringwald, State Fair, Fame, The Who's Tommy and Footloose. Since hanging up his dance belt Ben has become one of Broadway's most beloved personalities. He is the creator and host of the long running variety show Broadway Sessions (2018 MAC Award), Broadway Buskers concert series w/ Times Square Alliance, web series Dance Captain Dance Attack on BroadwayWorld.com, Broadway Sessions Beach Party on Fire Island, and hit podcast talkshow, The Broadway Cast on IHeartRadio Broadway. Ben is the MainStage host of Broadway Con, was the live audience host for tapings of A Very Wicked Halloween on NBC, The Spongebob Musical on Nickelodeon and is a frequent face on PBS WNET having hosted Hamilton's America, Broadway on THIRTEEN Marathon, Downton Abbey New Years Marathon and much more. Ben served as on camera host for the Broadway Trivia gameshow series on the Reward The Fan app. Ben is also a sought after writer, director, performer and choreographer. He travels the world teaching high energy theatre and dance masterclasses and emceeing Onstage NY talent competitions. Ben continues to lend his signature enthusiasm and razor wit to a variety of projects, concerts and benefits from Broadway and beyond. Ben likes you. To keep up with Ben, follow @BenDoesBroadway and visit www.bencameron.nyc


