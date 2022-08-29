Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Aug. 29, 2022  
Therese Lee to Present Encore Performance of RIDING THE BUS TO THE RED CARPET at Don't Tell Mama in September

THERESE LEE will return to New York for an encore performance of her new show, RIDING THE BUS TO THE RED CARPET. In it, she recalls her days in Los Angeles as an entertainment reporter too broke to own a car, and shares what her interactions with some of Hollywood's biggest stars during that time did to change her life forever.

The show includes an eclectic set of songs from such songwriters as Jerry Herman, Richard Maltby & David Shire, Cy Coleman, Diane Warren & Lady Gaga, Patty Griffin, John Prine and more. RIDING THE BUS TO THE RED CARPET returns to New York after its premiere at Feinstein's at Vitello's and NYC debut at the Triad Theater.

Music Director DOUG PECK is a Los Angeles based musician and educator. He has appeared in concert with artists like Renée Fleming, Heather Headley, Michelle Williams, Lupe Fiasco, Jessie Mueller, Shemekia Copeland, John Prine, Matthew Polenzani, Kristin Chenoweth, André DeShields, Tovah Feldshuh, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Ernestine Jackson, among many others. The show is directed by JEFF HARNAR, a multiple MAC, Bistro and Broadway World Cabaret Award winning Director and recipient of The Noel Coward Foundation Cabaret Award. He has directed solo shows for Tovah Feldshuh and Rita Gardner and award winning shows for Celia Berk, Dawn Derow and Margo Brown's Broadway World Award winning "Margo sings Mercer."


RIDING THE BUS TO THE RED CARPET plays at DON'T TELL MAMA (343 W. 46th St.) Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 7PM. There is a $25.00 Cover Charge with a $20 two drink minimum. Cash only. Reservations can be made at www.donttellmamanyc.com

MORE ABOUT THERESE LEE

THERESE LEE is a versatile performer who has sung in every genre from opera and art song (in five languages) to musical theater and the Great American Songbook, she has a BA in music from UCLA and has performed her own cabaret acts in Los Angeles at the Cinegrill, the Gardenia, Masquers Cabaret and Feinstein's at Vitello's. In 2019, she participated in professional track of the St. Louis Cabaret Conference, which gave her the opportunity to work with the finest members of the cabaret community from around the country, including Marilyn Maye, Jeff Harnar, and Faith Prince.


MORE ABOUT DON'T TELL MAMA


Established in 1982, don't tell mama is celebrating over 40 years as a world famous entertainment destination. Located on renowned Restaurant Row in the heart of New York's theater district, don't tell mama is one-of-a-kind - a veritable nightlife mall with four individual spaces: a piano bar, a restaurant and two separate cabaret showrooms: a cineplex of cabaret!


