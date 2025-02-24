Theatrical Pop Band Sky-Pony Comes To Mercury Lounge

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cult hit band Sky-Pony is returning to New York for a live show. Led by married couple Lauren Worsham (Tony nominated actress for Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder) and Kyle Jarrow (Tony nominated writer for SpongeBob SquarePants the Musical).

Sky-Pony will be performing on Friday March 14 at Mercury Lounge (217 E Houston Street) alongside Owls By Day. Doors Open at 9pm, 9:30 Sky-Pony, 10:30 Owls By Day. Tickets are $20, available at http://www.skyponyband.com/shows. All proceeds after expenses will go to the ACLU!

Founded in 2013, SKY-PONY serves up lush, lyrical, often cheeky indie-pop with a healthy dose of theatrics. They incorporate costumes, choreography and projections into their high-energy live shows—rock concert meets performance art meets burlesque, you might say. The New York Times calls them "indie pop aces." The New Yorker says "The glitter is plentiful, the performances poised, and the songs beguiling." In addition to their jubilant concert gigs, they're known for their musical The Wildness which was produced at Ars Nova in 2016 and nominated for a Lucille Lortel Award. skyponyband.com.

