The Work of Collard and Rosenblatt is in WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME 4 at 54 Below

The performance is on September 30th at 9:30pm.

Sep. 01, 2022  
The work of Elspeth Collard and Sam Rosenblatt will presented at 54 Below as part of Women of The Wings Volume 4: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers on September 30th at 9:30pm.

Elspeth Collard (she/her) is an award-winning British-born composer, orchestrator, and arranger. Theatrical works include: Like The Wind; The Girl With The Rose-Colored Eyes; A Princess Story; Twenty-Six Percent; Miroir; Easier To Die; and Don't Ever Change. Short films include That Little Moment When, Roomies, New Year's Eve, and Nice To Meet You Again. Her songs have been featured at cabaret venues including Feinstein's/54 Below, The Green Room 42, Dixon Place, The Duplex, and Don't Tell Mama. She is a graduate of NYU Tisch (MFA, Musical Theatre Writing) and Newnham College, University of Cambridge (BA, Music), and a proud member of Maestra, ASCAP, and the Dramatists Guild. www.elspethcollard.com
Sam Rosenblatt (she/her) is a queer, Jewish-Asian-American theatre artist based in New York. She holds a BS from NYU Steinhardt in Educational Theatre and an MFA from NYU Tisch in Musical Theatre Writing. Full length pieces include: Like the Wind (Book/Lyrics), A Princess Story (Book/Lyrics), Night Witches (Co-Book/Lyrics), and The Girl with the Rose-Colored Eyes (Lyrics). Short-form pieces include: Twenty-Six Percent (Book/Lyrics), Behind the Front Door (Book/Lyrics), and The Rise and Fall of Otis (Book/Lyrics). Albums include: Little Love Notes from Collard & Rosenblatt, Collisions: A Concept Album (upcoming). A wearer of many hats, Sam also enjoys stage-managing, props design, graphic design, and sock-puppet-making. She is a proud member of the Dramatists Guild, ASCAP, and Maestra. www.theatricallysam.com

Produced by Megan Minutillo, with music direction by Andrea Yohe.


Women of The Wings Volume 4 will feature work by Nico Juber, Melissa Rose Hirsch, and Madeline Myers, with performances by Kathryn Allison (Company, Aladdin), Gabriella Joy Rodriguez (Nat'l Tour - The Color Purple), Samantha Massell (Fiddler on The Roof), Avery Norris (Rosé All Day), Carolina Rial (The Voice) - stay tuned for additional casting and creative announcements.

Women of The Wings Volume 4 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, September 30th at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.


