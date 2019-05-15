The Skivvies to Host Tony Awards Viewing Party at The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 - Broadway's newest intimate concert venue - will present the "Tony Awards Viewing Party" hosted by the "undie rock" sensation The Skivvies on Sunday, June 9 at 7:30 PM. Come hear the hit Broadway duo Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley sing covers and parodies from the musical theatre cannon during commercial breaks, while we live stream the Tonys on a large projection screen. Join a contest for Tony wins, trivia, and each audience member will get a ballot upon entry to request their favorite musical theater number, and the guests will perform some of them on the spot. Special guests will include Eric Ulloa, Marissa Rosen, Michael Kushner, Lauren Elder, Evan Todd, Conor Ryan, and Asmeret Ghebremichael.

This is the first New York performance of The Skivvies since the world premiere of their new actor/musician production of the musical You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown.

THE SKIVVIES are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, singer/actor/musicians performing stripped down arrangements of eclectic covers and eccentric originals. Not only is the music stripped down - cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica - but the Skivvies literally strip down to their underwear to perform. Nominated for "Show of The Year" for the 2015 MAC Award, The Wall Street Journal calls them "smart, sophisticated...ingenious," and Out Magazine says, "The Skivvies have managed to carve out a niche that we never knew needed to exist: part Weird Al- parody and part sexy burlesque...and unusual explosion of satire and sultry." People Magazine named The Skivvies "The Most Playful Performers" in The Most Talked about Bodies of 2014 issue and Sports Illustrated named them "Favorite New Band." The New York Times calls them "a hot musical comedy duo specializing in unexpected arrangements, incongruous mashups, and of course, highly toned displays of skin."

Molina (Desperate Measures, Broadway's Rock of Ages, Sweeney Todd, Mary Zimmerman's Candide - Helen Hayes Award, Marry Me A Little) and Cearley (Broadway First National All Shook Up, Pageant, and on the OUT 100 list as one of the "most compelling actors of 2014") met in 2003 performing in Theatreworks USA's national tour of the "Just So Stories." Quickly becoming best friends and musical collaborators, they began performing together in the city, with clothes on. The Skivvies were born in 2012, when they became YouTube sensations with their unique covers of artists like Robyn, Carole King and Rihanna. The videos led to live shows, and now this "musically thrilling", undie-rock, comedy-pop duo continues to perform to sold-out audiences in New York and beyond.

The Skivvies have performed at events such as Broadway Bares (raising money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS), A Tribute to Angela Lansbury with Tyne Daly and Christine Ebersole, Broadway for Obama, Human Rights Campaign benefit, Theatre C. They have made appearances on NBC, and filmed pilots for Fox, A&E, and WE. They also have a single, "Hardbody Hoedown" and music video directed by Augusten Burroughs, bestselling author of Running With Scissors. Previous venues include their residency at 54 Below, 42 West, The Highline Ballroom, Roseland Ballroom, Joe's Pub, The Cutting Room, Rockwell Table & Stage in Los Angeles, The Smith Center in Las Vegas, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Huntington Theatre Company in Boston, City Theatre in Pittsburgh, Bay Street Theatre, Philadelphia's Kimmel Center, Key West's Red Barn Theatre, and The Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, PA where they also starred as Brad and Janet in The Rocky Horror Show directed by Hunter Foster.

"Tony Awards Viewing Party" hosted by The Skivvies will take place on Sunday, June 9 at 7:30 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $15 to $60. There is no food and drink minimum. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42

