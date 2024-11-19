The Rehearsal Club's WHAT A WONDERFUL WORLD Cabaret Comes to The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Rehearsal Club will present “What a Wonderful World”, a one-night-only cabaret celebrating gratitude, friendship, and the magic of performance. Featuring a lineup of past and present residents, the show takes place Wednesday, November 20, at the Laurie Beechman Theatre, located at 407 W 42nd Street in New York City. Doors open at 6 PM, and the show begins promptly at 7 PM.

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, the evening will showcase beloved songs of appreciation and camaraderie performed by acclaimed stars of stage and screen, including Diane Findlay (Fish in the Dark, Hello, Dolly!), Mary Lou Barber (42nd Street, Sophisticated Ladies), and Denise Pence (A Chorus Line, The Guiding Light, Follies).

Joining them will be Alyssa Payne, a rising star and current TRC resident known for her TikTok performances and work with Shaina Taub, the celebrated writer and composer of Suffs.

The show is co-hosted by Diane Findlay and Mary Lou Barber and co-directed by Barber alongside award-winning choreographer Patrice Soriero.

