The Music Of David Alan Thornton at The Green Room 42 Will Benefit Playhouse Creatures' Youth Theatre Program

David Alan Thornton makes his Greenroom 42 debut in Acting Out! The Songs of David Alan Thornton. Nora Schell (Jagged Little Pill), Emily Behny (Wicked [national tour]), Bill Coyne (The Deuce [HBO]) and more bring new energy to Thornton's music in a one-of-a-kind evening of intimacy, fun, and feeling. All proceeds from the concert will go to benefit Playhouse Creatures Theatre Company's Little Creatures Act Out program, which brings performing arts opportunities to underserved children in NYC. It promises to be a night of addictive melody and laugh-out-loud humor, all for a great cause. Don't miss it!

Featuring: Nora Schell, Emily Behny, Bill Coyne, Lindsay Spangenthal, Patty Lohr, Jeremy Konopka, Angelica Richie, Hansel Tan, Jennifer Babiak, Michael Indeglio, Luis Augusto Figueroa, Vishal Vaidya, Lorinda Lisitza, DeJa Danielle Mack, Caleb Pringle, Vincent Presite, William Wysocki and more!

Tickets: https://thegreenroom42.poptix.com/.../52btEdEL.../1570402800000...





