The Hearty Meal Returns To Caveat With 'Memorial Cabaret For A Fictional Composer'

Following the success of RJ Christian and Cameron Reese's recent concert "Morbin' Time", the viral writing team returns to Caveat with "Memorial Cabaret for a Fictional Composer" directed by Robert Malbrough for one performance only August 26th at 7:00pm.

"Memorial Cabaret for a Fictional Composer' is a eulogy for a narcissistic composer who has died in a freak musical writing accident. Now, his theater company comes together to remember his life, his music, and why the hell they joined the theater in the first place. Memorial Cabaret for a Fictional Composer is a parody of a cabaret, where the voices sing high, the performers fight to be the best, and the dead composer has his last shot at fame.

"One of the core values of the Hearty Meal is a determination to break and recreate form. This show is so lovely because it combines, cross-breeds, two forms and creates something new and unexpected and welcome" shares composer and lyricist RJ Christian (Macgyver The Musical, Tiktok Ratatouille Musical) "If a cabaret is like the tapas of musical theatre and a book musical is a meal, this show is a full buffet."

Presented by The Hearty Meal and Zeynep Akca, "Memorial Cabaret for a Fictional Composer" has music and lyrics by RJ Christian and book by Cameron Reese. The production is directed by Robert Malbrough (Morbin' Time).

The Hearty Meal is a New York-based theatre group whose mission is to spread radical joy in the face of hard times through fun and fantastical musical theatre. The Hearty Meal strives to create original, innovative, invigorating, and form-stretching new works. The group's past productions have included Morbin' Time: The Morbius Parody Musical at Caveat, Tinytanic at Soho Playhouse, and Ships: A Musical Trilogy at The Tank. Works created by the group have gone to the semi-final round of the Eugene O'Neill Music Theatre Conference, and finals in the Lighthouse Series. The Hearty Meal was founded and led by composer and lyricist RJ Christian (BMI MT Writing Workshop Member, creator of the Ratatouille musical on Tiktok) and playwright Cameron Reese (Imaginarium writing group). Their work with the Hearty Meal has gained over 550,000 views on TikTok. Follow them @TheHeartyMeal on TikTok and Youtube and @the_hearty_meal on instagram.