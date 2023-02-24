The Green Room 42 to Present Two Evenings With Alexander Rodriguez in March

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present two special evenings with Los Angeles on-air personality and journalist Alexander Rodriguez next month. On Wednesday, March 1 at 9:30 PM, Rodriguez joins forces with fellow podcast host Robert Bannon for a taping of "Roundtable On the Rocks," which mashes up two celebrity podcasts from Hollywood and NYC for a live, onstage recording filled with music and stories. They sit down with actor, playwright and drag legend Charles Busch (Psycho Beach Party, Die Mommie Die) and entertainment columnist, author, and performer Michael Musto as they dish about life, the gays, drag, and hot topics... with a song or two and plenty of cocktails. The show features Bryan Blaskie on piano.

On Saturday, March 18 at 7:00 PM, Rodriguez returns to perform "Unsung Midler," an irreverent night of storytelling and song which celebrates the lesser-known hits of "The Divine Miss M" from The Rose, For the Boys, and Beaches, to her numerous albums and covers. Called a "truly gifted singer" by the Los Angeles Times, Alexander is returning to his cabaret past with a new collection of almost too hard-to-believe stories and Milder songs sung in his signature style. Cocktails, jazz hands, and sass are in store... nothing is off limits. The show features musical director Bryan Blaskie and is presented by Metrosource Magazine.

Alexander Rodriguez is best known for his nationally syndicated radio show "On the Rocks with Alexander: Where Celebrities & Cocktails Mix" on iHeartRadio, Pandora, and Spotify. He chats with big-name guests from classic to current Hollywood, reality TV, pop culture and music, meshing celebs from all walks of life to draw together a truly diverse listener base regardless of age, orientation or gender. Alexander is also the lead writer for Metrosource Magazine and GED Magazine, and his weekly news bytes can be heard around the nation on Channel Q FM. He has won numerous singing awards and performed at Segerstrom Center for the Arts with the Pacific Symphony Orchestra, at the Green Hills Memorial Park for the 4th of July Celebration, hosted National MS Society's "Sky's the Limit" event, and performed at Upright Citizen's Brigade's Inner Sanctum, ESpot, Rage Nightclub, and Rockwell Table & Stage. Alexander has also served as MC for Los Angeles Pride, Palm Springs Pride, Out at the Fair San Diego, and Vanderpump World Dog Day, among others. Alexander was named as runner up for LA Blade's "Best of LA" as TV Personality, Entertainer of the Year by the Strut Awards, and has served as Media Grand Marshal for Palm Springs Pride. Alexander also served as co-host for LATV's Glitterbomb - the first ever national LATINX LGBT television programming.

Robert Bannon has been featured on "Saturday Night Live" the past three years, in addition to performing with R&B, jazz and comedy icons including Patti LaBelle, George Benson and Whoopi Goldberg at legendary venues like Madison Square Garden, the Beacon Theatre, and the Brooklyn Academy of Music. Bannon also sang for Bill and Hillary Clinton during for Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center and for Hillary Clinton at a Martin Luther King Day event at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. Bannon has traveled the country performing his one-man show, "Unfinished Business," including 54 Below. He's also performed in national touring and regional productions of My Big Gay Italian Wedding, Rent, We Will Rock You, My Way and many more.

Alexander Rodriguez and Robert Bannon will host "Roundtable On the Rocks" on Wednesday, March 1 at 9:30 PM. The cover charge ranges from $20-$30. Alexander Rodriguez will perform "Unsung Midler" on Saturday, March 18 at 7:00 PM. The cover charge ranges from $35-$65. A livestream option for both shows is available for $20 each. Both shows will be at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 - founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in YOTEL Times Square - is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as "Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot," our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Frankie Grande, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it's missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway's off-night hotspot.

TheGreenRoom42.VenueTix.com

Facebook: @GreenRoom42

Instagram: @TheGreenRoom42

Twitter: @TheGreenRoom42

------------------------------------------------------

UPCOMING MUSIC HIGHLIGHTS AT THE GREEN ROOM 42

Monday, March 6 at 7:00 PM

BRENDA BRAXTON

"Stars Tonight!" with special guest BEBE NEUWIRTH

*Livestream Available*

Grammy Award winner and Tony Award-nominated Broadway veteran Brenda Braxton will debut her live music and talk show "Stars Tonight!" The evening, which combines a touch of Johnny Carson with songs, comedy, and interviews, will welcome Emmy and Tony Award winner Bebe Neuwirth as the first special guest. The audience gets a close up and personal evening with their favorite Broadway and television stars as Ms. Braxton weaves stories of her years on Broadway in musicals such as Smokey Joe's Café, Dreamgirls, Legs Diamond, Jelly's Last Jam, and Cats. The show, which features musical director Tracy Stark on piano, Skip Ward on bass, David Silliman on drums, and Andrew Gutauskas on saxophone, is co-hosted by Allison Williams Foster. Brenda Braxton was featured on Broadway in Smokey Joe's Café, where she was nominated for a Tony Award and Grammy Award for Best Cast Album. A few of her other Broadway credits include Jelly's Last Jam, Cats, Legs Diamond, and the original production of Dreamgirls. Her TV credits include "Nurse Jackie," "Smash" and, most recently, law partner Madeline on "The Good Fight."

Friday, March 10 Wednesday, March 15 at 9:30 PM

DANNY VISCONTI and JOHN HILL

"Hair and Teeth"

*Livestream Available*

Longtime collaborators, former roommates, and notoriously infamous "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" writers, John Hill and Danny Visconti bring their sick and twisted energies to the stage for a spiritual (and musical) quest to find inner peace (and outer beauty). "Hair and Teeth" is a journey of the heart told through vulnerable revelations and through classic American songs by artists such as Jessica Simpson and Beyoncé. The show features musical director Brian Nash.

Sunday, March 12 at 7:00 PM

EVA NOBLEZADA

"Let's Go to the Movies"

*Livestream Available*

Eva Noblezada, Grammy-winning and two-time Tony-nominated star of Hadestown on Broadway, the first honor for her star turn as Kim in the 2017 Miss Saigon revival, returns to The Green Room 42 in a cheeky night of good fun as she sings memorable songs from classic movies throughout cinematic history.

Sunday, March 12 at 9:30 PM

REEVE CARNEY

"Singing the Divas"

*Livestream Available*

The Grammy-winning singer/songwriter, actor and star of Broadway's Hadestown will take a break from his usual set of original music to perform a cabaret evening of musical theater classics traditionally performed by legendary Broadway divas. Reeve recently co-starred in Ridley Scott's hit film House of Gucci, opposite Al Pacino, Lady Gaga, and Adam Driver. Reeve Carney originated the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the record-breaking Broadway musical, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. Reeve's latest album, Youth Is Wasted, is the recipient of five Independent Music Awards. In an upcoming Jeff Buckley biopic, Reeve will play the late singer, marrying his love of music and acting.

Monday, March 13 at 7:00 PM

JADE JONES

"Killin Em Softly: A Seventies Soirée"

Jade Jones presents a velvety attack on some of the swaggiest love songs of the seventies and offers a soulful exploration of agony, ecstasy, and everything in between. The show features hits by Roberta Flack, Rick James, and some of Broadway's most famous songs written in the "ME" decade. Walter "Bobby" McCoy serves as Music Director. Jade Jones (They/Them) is a multifaceted performer whose talents include rapping, singing, and acting. As a native of the Washington DC area, they were recently seen as "Belle" in Olney Theatre's production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast. In August, they were spotlighted on ABC 20/20's 25th anniversary Cinderella reunion special alongside Billy Porter and Todrick Hall. Jade has performed at the historic Howard Theater in Washington DC, Sony Hall in New York City, and most recently at The MUNY in St. Louis, as Mrs. Corry in Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins, starring Corbin Bleu and Jeanna de Waal. Their music can be found on Spotify, Apple Music, and Soundcloud, under the moniker "Litty Official."

Sunday, May 15 at 7:00 PM

CHARLIE ROMO and VANESSA RACCI

"Forbidden Love: The Love Story of Bobby Darin and Connie Francis"

*Livestream Available*

This show tells the tale of the tragic love story of Bobby Darin and Connie Francis featuring storytelling, dialogue and all of their greatest hits.

Vanessa Racci is featured as Connie with Charlie Romo playing Bobby.