The Green Room 42 to Present Russell & Rose Productions’ IPOD SHUFFLE in November

The Green Room 42 will present Russell & Rose Productions’ iPod Shuffle on Saturday, November 8 at 9:30 p.m., bringing audiences an energetic night of early-2000s nostalgia.

The cabaret will feature a throwback playlist of pop favorites that defined a generation, including I Got a Feeling, Call Me Maybe, Rolling in the Deep, and more.

The lineup features performers from Broadway and beyond, including Lauren Soto (Broadway’s Mamma Mia!), Christian Clausnitzer, Alissa Rojas, Ellie Wood, Jade Hebling, Jules Ferolie, Lyla Karekinian, Laura Castellano, Kieran Callahan, Jessica Connolly, Roy Gantz, Mars, Gideon McManus, Agustina Casella, Cameron Mark Russell, and Erin Kennedy, who also serves as music director.

Tickets start at $19, with no food or beverage minimum. The performance will also be available to livestream. Tickets can be purchased at thegreenroom42.venuetix.com.