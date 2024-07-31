The Green Room 42 to Present REP BOOK ROULETTE New Monthly Residency

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present the special monthly residency “Rep Book Roulette,” continuing on Wednesday, August 14 at 7:00 PM. Every actor has been posed the dreaded question “That Was Great – Can We Hear Something from Your Book?” In this cabaret, a dozen actors will show you what they got, as A SHARP allows YOU the audience to answer for them. This fabulous ensemble has prepared over 85 songs from golden age to pop, and everything in between – but YOU have the final say of what you'd like to hear! The August show will feature hostess Lauren Dodds, in addition to performers Lucy Anders, Emily Begley, Julian Carli, Avery Carlson, Devin Eichel, Mia Goodman, Adam Magnacca, Austin Nedrow, and Jordan Rochna. Cara Rose DiPietro is the evening's special guest. “Rep Book Roulette” is produced by Anthony Allocca and Lauren Doddds, with Cullen Curth serving as music director. A livestream option is available.

Lauren Dodds

(Co-Producer and Hostess), she/her, is a spunky and ambitious New York-based actress, and now... producer! Recent Credits: Musical Match Game (Kristin Chenoweth) at The PIT, The 25th... Spelling Bee (Female Swing) at The New London Barn Playhouse, Cabaret (Sally Bowles) at Emerson Stage, Urinetown (Little Sally) at Emerson MT Society. Aside from performing and producing, she is also a website designer, director, and fight choreographer. Huge shoutout to Anthony, who has helped her bring her vision for this show to life. She is enthusiastically seeking representation! Emerson College BFA MT. Audience of One. @who.let.the.dodds.out laurendodds.net

(Co-Producer) is a New York-based director and producer, and the executive producer/founder of A SHARP, hailing from Madison, NJ. Before moving to NYC, Anthony began his career in Boston, MA, receiving his BFA in Theater Education from Emerson College. There, he directed over a dozen productions, including The Wild Party (Lippa), Rock of Ages, Cabaret, Seussical, and more! Aside from producing “Rep Book Roulette” at The Green Room 42, Anthony produces a slew of other cabarets, musicals, and comedies throughout the city. Much love to his friends, family, and everyone who's helped him get to where he is today. To stay up to date with all of Anthony's adventures and antics, follow him on Instagram @anthony_allocca and @asharptheaterco

Cullen Curth

(Music Director) is a New York-based music director, pianist, and vocal coach. In addition to frequently music directing cabarets and helping develop new musicals in New York, Cullen has performed at the St. Louis Muny, Pioneer Theater Company, Theater Aspen, Stages St. Louis, College Light Opera Company, and The Repertory Theater of St. Louis. They also served as music assistant for the pre-Broadway tryout of Karate Kid: The Musical, and An Evening with Ben Platt at the Perelman Performing Arts Center.

Cara Rose DiPietro

(Special guest) is a New York City-based actor, singer, and dancer. A graduate of Elon University's Music Theatre program, Cara is best known for her work at various regional theatres across the country. Cara is also a TedX Speaker, her recent Tedx Talk "Confessions of a Recovering Theatre Kid" taking a closer look at navigating the intricacies of mental health within our industry.

“Rep Book Roulette” will be performed on Wednesday, August 14; Tuesday, September 17; and Wednesday, October 9 at 7:00 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $20-$50. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

