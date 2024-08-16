The Green Room 42 to Present HOT FAT PEOPLE SING in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Green Room 42 will present Gwynne Wood, Jordan Underwood, London Riley Keller, and other Broadway and Regional stars in "Hot Fat People Sing" on September 13th, 7pm. Tickets are available starting at $21, with no food or beverage minimum.

Self proclaimed "Hot Fat Girl" London Riley Keller teams together with hot, fat and wildly talented performers ranging from Broadway to social media stars. Too often fat/ plus size actors are forced into frumpy roles, hidden from the spotlight, and not allowed to perform the material they thrive most in. Hot Fat People Sing seeks to highlight iconic larger bodied performers and give them the space to perform the way they actually would like to. Join us for a night of jaw-dropping vocals, community, and the incredible Green Room 42 menu! 20% of all proceeds go to charity.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 - founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the

theatre district in Yotel Times Square - is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the NewYork Times as "Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot" and praised by Time Out New York for "Best Cabaret Show 2023" (Mamie Parris in Surrender: An Andrew LloydWebber Thrill Ride), our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Candace Bushnell, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Judy Kuhn, Melissa Errico, Sally Mayes, Frankie Grande, Lady Bunny, Mink Stole, Ginger Minj, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it's missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway's off-night hotspot.

