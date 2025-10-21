The Green Room 42 Will Present THE RANDY ANDYS HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR In December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Green Room 42 will present The Randy Andys Holiday Spectacular on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.

The evening will feature the acclaimed vocal trio performing holiday classics from Bing Crosby to Mariah Carey, reimagined with their signature blend of close harmonies and retro flair.

The performance will star Alicia Charles (Aladdin), Alison Mahoney (The Food Network, Ragtime), and Catie Pires-Fernandes (Waitress), accompanied by the Matthew Everingham Trio. Additional guest artists will be announced.

The creative team includes Antoinette DiPietropolo (Director), Jessica McRoberts (Associate Director), Matthew Everingham (Music Supervisor), and Gina Daugherty (Choreographer).

The show is conceived and produced by Alison Mahoney, with executive producer Gabrielle Ruiz and co-producer Jocelyn Lonquist Klein.