 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

The Green Room 42 Will Present THE RANDY ANDYS HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR In December

The postmodern vocal trio will bring holiday favorites with a vintage twist to Midtown Manhattan.

By: Oct. 21, 2025
The Green Room 42 Will Present THE RANDY ANDYS HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR In December Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Green Room 42 will present The Randy Andys Holiday Spectacular on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.

The evening will feature the acclaimed vocal trio performing holiday classics from Bing Crosby to Mariah Carey, reimagined with their signature blend of close harmonies and retro flair.

The performance will star Alicia Charles (Aladdin), Alison Mahoney (The Food Network, Ragtime), and Catie Pires-Fernandes (Waitress), accompanied by the Matthew Everingham Trio. Additional guest artists will be announced.

The creative team includes Antoinette DiPietropolo (Director), Jessica McRoberts (Associate Director), Matthew Everingham (Music Supervisor), and Gina Daugherty (Choreographer).

The show is conceived and produced by Alison Mahoney, with executive producer Gabrielle Ruiz and co-producer Jocelyn Lonquist Klein.



Regional Awards
Don't Miss a Cabaret News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

The Book of Mormon
84 ratings

The Book of Mormon
Six
93 ratings

Six
Operation Mincemeat
81 ratings

Operation Mincemeat
MJ the Musical
54 ratings

MJ the Musical

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos