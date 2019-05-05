The Green Room 42 Presents The Music Of LITTLE WOMEN

May. 5, 2019  

The Green Room 42 Presents The Music Of LITTLE WOMEN

Come to The Green Room 42 for a celebration of the music from Little Women. Ticket proceeds will go towards the Women's March in NYC! March with the March sisters and company as they bring the beloved songs by Mindi Dickstein and Jason Howland and story by Louisa May Alcott to life. This all star ensemble of singers is led by Broadway's Elizabeth Ward Land (Amazing Grace) with music direction by Chris Rayis (Frozen).

Featuring:

Elizabeth Ward Land (Amazing Grace) as Marmee , Suzanna Champion (Newsies) as Jo March, Alie B. Gorrie (Bastard Jones) as Beth March, Annabelle Fox (Spring Awakening) as Amy March, Caleigh Alessi (Funny Girl) as Meg March, Erik J. Christensen (Pop Star) as Laurie, Douglas Waterbury-Tieman (Once) as John Brooke, and Mikey Rosenbaum (Shakespeare in Love) as Professor Bhaer.

When: Wednesday May 22nd at 9:30 pm

Where: 570 10th Avenue

Tickets: Use promo code WOMEN5!



