News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The Green Room 42 Presents THE ROAD A Concert of Music by Miriam Pultro In November

The Green Room 42 will present "The Road," a concert of music by Miriam Pultro, on Tuesday 11/26 at 7:00pm.

By: Sep. 26, 2024
The Green Room 42 Presents THE ROAD A Concert of Music by Miriam Pultro In November Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Green Room 42 will present “The Road,” a concert of music by Miriam Pultro, on Tuesday 11/26 at 7:00pm.

LATEST NEWS

Ariana DeBose & More to Join BROADWAY ACTS FOR ABORTION
Christina Bianco to Return to The Green Room 42 with HER NAME IS BARBRA: MY PASSION FOR STREISAND
Norm Lewis to Headline Barrington Stage Company Benefit at Chelsea Table+Stage
GOTTA SING WITH KENNETH GARTMAN Comes to The Green Room 42 Next Month

Singer/songwriter Pultro, whose acclaimed Brontës-as-rock-band concept musical “Glass Town” was produced by The Center at West Park and The Tank in 2022, curates a stellar lineup of NYC stage regulars to perform music both from that show as well as her unrealized choral-prog-rock Stardust musical, her singer/songwriter years in Australia, and her NYC-rooted cabaret and theater compositions. 

A skilled and emotional writer, Pultro’s songs span genres from folk to dance-pop to blues. Performers for the evening include decorated actor/playwright/kabarettist Amy Jo Jackson, Jonathan Hoover (Mrs. Doubtfire, American Horror Story), Maya Jerome Thomas (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Emma Kroll, Eddy Marshall, Anthime Miller, Steve Mecca, and Uton Onyejekwe.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.







Videos