The Green Room 42 Presents THE ROAD A Concert of Music by Miriam Pultro In November

The Green Room 42 will present “The Road,” a concert of music by Miriam Pultro, on Tuesday 11/26 at 7:00pm.

Singer/songwriter Pultro, whose acclaimed Brontës-as-rock-band concept musical “Glass Town” was produced by The Center at West Park and The Tank in 2022, curates a stellar lineup of NYC stage regulars to perform music both from that show as well as her unrealized choral-prog-rock Stardust musical, her singer/songwriter years in Australia, and her NYC-rooted cabaret and theater compositions.

A skilled and emotional writer, Pultro’s songs span genres from folk to dance-pop to blues. Performers for the evening include decorated actor/playwright/kabarettist Amy Jo Jackson, Jonathan Hoover (Mrs. Doubtfire, American Horror Story), Maya Jerome Thomas (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Emma Kroll, Eddy Marshall, Anthime Miller, Steve Mecca, and Uton Onyejekwe.

