The Green Room 42 Announces January Line-Up

The Green Room 42 has announced their January line-up for in-person performances in addition to launching reWINEd, a new streaming series where you can rewatch some favorite recent shows paired with at-home drink recommendations from each artist.



As recently announced, all live in-person shows will also be live-streamed, enabling guests who may feel uncomfortable, have been exposed, are experiencing symptoms, or have tested positive to watch from the comfort of their homes until this wave passes.



reWINEd WITH THE GREEN ROOM 42

Rewatch some of our favorite live performances!

Broadway stars in your own home



It's okay if you're not feeling up to leaving your house because of CoVid-19. That doesn't mean you should miss some of our favorite recent shows that have happened on The Green Room 42 stage! Bring the laughs, the tears, the belting, the bands, the talent, and the heart right into your own living room by streaming massive hits at The Green Room 42.a??



To make it even more enjoyable and interactive, we asked each show which type of wine would go best with their show.



January 3rd @ 7pm - Joanna Carpenter: Keeping it Together in Public

Paired best with champagne.



January 5th @ 7pm - Tally Sessions & David Josefsberg: Sessions with Josefsberg LIVE!

Paired best with bourbon or an Old Fashioned.



January 12th @ 9:30pm - Jamie Karen: If You're Coming, Don't Tell Me

Paired best with a red Zinfandel.



January 17th @ 7pm - The Music of Adele

Paired best with an Aperol Spritz.



January 24th @ 7pm - Turner Riley: Beyond the Binary

Paired best with a Godfather, 2oz scotch and 1/2oz amaretto



January 31st @ 7pm - Fripp: Homeward Bound

Paired best with a whiskey



...and more shows to be announced soon.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 7



WHO'S Matthew Liu???

Julliard School Graduate

Meet 'the pianist who won't stay put in the pit'



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $19



Fresh from music directing in Mandarin for Nederlander Worldwide in China, Juilliard grad Matthew Liu makes the leap from orchestra pit to the stage with a concert of original songs, hot takes on pop music and stories about being a bit too Chinese for America, a bit too "colorful" for China, too cabaret for conservatory and just enough of all of them to be a lot of fun. See how Matthew does it in a Green Room 42 debut you won't want to miss!



At 12, Matthew Liu passed the Royal Academy of Dance ballet examination. By 17 he had orchestral work premieres at both Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall and Carnegie Hall's Isaac Stern Auditorium. Now 25, he's written 5 musicals, 9 more orchestral works, over 30 chamber music pieces, and an umpteen amount of songs. He plays 10 instruments but loves singing karaoke and can do the complete "Single Ladies" dance upon request. Matthew received undergraduate and graduate degrees in music composition under Dr. Robert Beaser at The Juilliard School. In addition to his performing and writing work, Matthew is a prolific music director, conductor, orchestrator, vocal coach and a proud member of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theater Writing Advanced Workshop. Psalm 33:22. Soundcloud: matthew-liu-17 YouTube: youtube.com/c/MatthewLiu Insta: @hithereitsmattliu

Featuring XU CHENG on piano, MIKE CRAIG on cajon, with some assistance from JULIA MEADOWS and KAIRA FRIAS. Music direction, original songs, and arrangements by Matthew Liu.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 8





THE GREEN ROOM 42 SINGS SONDHEIM



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19



Our first show back was an absolute success. We were completely sold out! Now we are kicking off the 2022 year celebrating one of the gods of musical theatre: Stephen Sondheim. Produced & Directed by QUENTIN GARZÓN, Music Directed by MARC SOKOLSON, and Conducted by Dominic Frigo, GR42 SINGS SONDHEIM will be presenting you an evening of music that will explore his musical works ranging from Company to Assassins. The show will be backed by 12 live musicians to make sure that Sondheim himself would be pleased. Please come join us for a one-night-only cabaret event that will take you to another dimension of musicality.



Performers (Subject to Change): Angeline Mirenda, Brandon Contreras, Brittany Rodin, CAROLINA RIAL, CLAY CHRISTOPHER, Darren Lorenzo, Erik Gratton, James Schultz, Kaylin Hedges, Kelvin Moon Loh, KRISTA CURRY, Madeline Fansler, Madison Claire Parks, Marina Pires, NOEL HOULE-VON BEHREN, PABLO ROSSIL, QUENTIN GARZÓN, Rachel Cohen MCKENNA, REBBEKAH VEGA-ROMERO, Tami Dahbura, and Thom Sesma. Band: MARC SOKOLSON (Piano), BRAD BAILEY (Percussion), RICHARD PHILBIN (Reeds), DAVE D'ARANJO (Bass), Sasha Ono (Cello), BRIANNE LUGO (Viola), Una Tone (Violin), JESSICA SANTIAGO (French Horn), JULIE DOMBROSKI (Trombone), KATE AMRINE (Trumpet/Flugelhorn), LIANN CLINE (Concert Harp), and Dominic Frigo (Guitar).

SUNDAY, JANUARY 9





Jess LeProtto

From Spielberg's West Side Story

"Gotta Be Me"



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $19



Jess LeProtto (he/him), triple threat and Broadway veteran, makes his Green Room 42 debut in Jess LeProtto: Gotta Be Me. The show will introduce audiences to Jess as he performs an eclectic catalogue of songs, shares stories about his childhood and musical influences, and also showcase some brand new original songs as well. Jess LeProtto creates a vibe that is both warm and charming, but also smooth and groovy. An old soul at heart, Jess carries it with a youthful energy and style that you have to see to believe.



Jess LeProtto is a New Jersey native and Broadway performer, who holds a B.F.A. Musical Theater at Pace University. Broadway credits include: Carousel, Hello, Dolly!, Cats (Mungojerrie), On The Town, Newsies (OBC), Bye Bye Birdie, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, and The Boy From Oz. National Tours/Regional Theater include: Hello, Dolly! (Barnaby Tucker), Radio City Christmas Spectacular (Grand Ole Opry), American Dance Machine for the 21st Century (Joyce Theater), A Bronx Tale (Papermill Playhouse), In Your Arms (Old Globe Theater), Freddie Falls in Love (Signature Theater). Film/Television credits include: West Side Story (directed by Steven Spielberg), "So You Think You Can Dance" (Season 8, Top 8), "Smash", "Law & Order: SVU", "One Life to Live", and the MTV "VMAs".

MONDAY, JANUARY 10





ONE NIGHT STAND

A Musical Talk Show for a Healthier and Sexier Broadway

Celebrity Sex and Mental Health Therapist Rachel Wright



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $19



Audience members must be 18+



Our sexual selves are often ignored when we talk about loving our full selves. Whether you're a performer or a theatre kid turned sex therapist like me, our sexuality is a critical part of our existence and work. We wanted to start a night of conversation, performance, and health tips from professionals, where people can become connected with themselves. Oh, also, we'll be giving away a few sexual wellness products and toys.



Psychotherapist RACHEL WRIGHT (she/her) is recognized as one of the freshest voices on modern relationships, mental health, and sex. She is an experienced speaker, group facilitator, educator, therapist, coach, and on-camera mental health and relationship expert. With a Master's Degree in clinical psychology, Rachel Wright has worked with thousands of humans worldwide, helping them scream less and screw more. She has brought her message to stages across the globe, was SHAPE Magazine's Sex + Relationships Coach, and creator of the virtual workshop series What You Wish You Learned in School: Sex Ed and is currently one of mindbodygreen's article review experts. Rachel has been featured widely in the media, including on Cheddar TV, as a regular contributor to SHAPE, INSIDER, mbg, and InStyle, plus Cosmopolitan Magazine, PIX 11 (NYC), InStyle, Women's Health, NBC News Radio, Huffington Post, CTV (Canada), and hundreds of other outlets.



Special guests include Lora Lee Gayer, DR. HEATHER IROBUNDA, MD, FACOG, and more!

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 12





Alan Onickel

Celebrated NYC Tap Dancer

"That Instant: A Musical Journey"



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19



Internationally renowned performer, teacher, and choreographer Alan Onickel is thrilled to be making his Green Room 42 debut in That Instant which starts in S. Africa with a life altering near fatal car crash. TI then follows Alan from his visit to Coma land through multiple surgeries, therapies, doctors, pharmaceuticals, recuperation and finally his return to NY. Everyone sometimes has to deal with obstacles in their life. With music composed by the incomparable Drama Desk winning Ed Dixon and played by gifted Musical Director Dan Pardo, That Instant tells of one persons battles with the hurdles.





ReWINEd

Jamie Karen: IF YOU'RE COMING, DON'T TELL ME

Rewatch some of our favorite live performances!

Broadway stars in your own home



9:30pm / Tickets $19



Paired best with a red Zinfandel

"Jamie Karen is full of fire, lust and a sarcasm that masks her pain...a worthy successor to Chita Rivera and Rita Moreno." -- Kevin Nance, The Tennessean, Nashville. Jamie Karen makes her debut at Green room 42 in If You're Coming, Don't Tell Me. She has been fortunate to perform on Broadway and on Broadway tours, both nationally and internationally. She's a triple threat performer who has appeared in Man of La Mancha with Brian Stokes Mitchell, the national tour and Hollywood Bowl productions of Spamalot and more. Favorite roles have included Mary Delgado in Jersey Boys, Rose Alvarez in Bye Bye Birdie, and Anita in West Side Story. An accomplished BMI songwriter, her music has been featured on national television. Join her for a front row view into the psyche of a performer and the journey that she's been on for the past 25 years, as told through original music, acoustic songs, and Broadway covers from such shows as Annie, Dear Evan Hansen, Woman of the Year, and Man of La Mancha. Spend an evening with this incredibly honest performer as she shares her triumphs and tribulations. With musical direction by Drew Wutke, featuring musicians MARK PAPAZZIAN and more. Special guests include Lana Schwartz and more!

SATURDAY, JANUARY 15



VASTHY & FRIENDS

Interactive children's entertainment featuring music, dance, and joy!

Featuring your favorite Broadway stars



12:30pm / Tickets begin at $9



Vasthy Mompoint and her amazingly talented friends are proud to bring their one-of-a-kind brand of interactive children's entertainment to The Green Room 42! Produced by Vasthy Mompoint and Mason Granger, Vasthy & Friends is like Sesame Street meets Broadway... it's Mr. Rogers meets musical theater... it's music, dance, poetry, and fun for the whole family (including grown ups!) Featuring so many Broadway stars, Vasthy & Friends is a brunch time musical theater adventure series combining live performance with virtual production for kids to engage with the arts in a way like no other. Join us for what will surely become your family's favorite Saturday afternoon! Special guests to be announced soon!





Dawn Derow: MY SHIP - SONGS FROM 1941

My Ship - Songs from 1941



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19



In this critically-acclaimed show celebrating her recent Zoho Music CD release of the same name, MAC and Bistro-Award winning vocalist Dawn Derow delivers a stunning homage to the classic songs and performers of the World War II era. My Ship debuted in New York City in 2017 and earned Derow a 2018 MAC Award for "Best Female Vocalist" and BroadwayWorld.com Cabaret Award nominations for "Best Show" and "Best Vocalist."a??a?? Directed by multiple award-winning cabaret Director Jeff Harnar, with the acclaimed Ian Herman as Music Director, Dawn Derow dazzles with her interpretations of iconic songs such as "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy," "Lover Man (Oh, Where Can You Be?)," "Skylark," "White Christmas," "The White Cliffs of Dover," and the come-hither invitation of "Chattanooga Choo Choo." My Ship: Songs From 1941 was called "a wonderfully crafted, nearly flawless show" and "a perfect storm of entertainment" by Cabaret Scenes Magazine. Dawn's exceptional band also features Tom Hubbard on bass and Daniel Glass on drums.

MONDAY, JANUARY 17





ReWINEd

THE MUSIC OF ADELE

Rewatch some of our favorite live performances!

Broadway stars in your own home



7:00pm / Tickets $19



Paired best with an Aperol Spritz



After a sold-out performance, originally produced in 2018, Michael Anthony THEATRICAL revives Rumour Has It, celebrating the music of the critically acclaimed Academy, Grammy and Golden Globe winner, Adele. The Green Room 42 brings "The Music of: Adele, Rumour Has It" back to the stage featuring the unforgettable songbook of Adele. The night will feature musical numbers such as "All I Ask", "Chasing Pavements", "Make You Feel My Love", "Send My Love (To Your New Lover)", and more!



The evening will include performances by Caleb Adams, ALISON ANAYA, MARLEY ARMSTRONG, QUENTIN BRUNO, KATE COFFEY, KATIE NELSON FINAN, SKYLER ARYN FISCHER, MATTHEW FOGLEMAN, Jon Gluckner, MACKENZIE GROSSE, EMILY KAY, MADELINE MANCEBO, Rachel Miller, and Zoe Tchapraste. This production is produced and directed by Michael Restaino and musically directed by SKYLER FORTGANG.





DREW HOPE

Living Out Loud: The Voice from Within



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $19



DREW HOPE makes their debut at The Green Room 42. Living Out Loud: The Voice from Within narrates significant & redefining roles & moments of their career that have contributed towards their personal life as a young non-binary, Asian-American student & artist. Vocal selections consist of titles from composers such as Alan Menken, Stephen Schwartz, Pasek & Paul. Join Hope for a night of familiar fan-favorites as they bring you along their eccentrically diverse world & experience. With Musical Direction by ADAM COLE KLEPPER (he/him/his). Performers include DREW HOPE, Brionna Trilling, and ALLY ABONADOR.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 19





BILLY ANDERSON

Cabaret Insurection

NOT Your Father's Cabaret



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $19



BILLY ANDERSON makes his Green Room 42 debut, reuniting with longtime collaborator Danny Katz for Cabaret Insurrection. Their previous reunion chronicled the aftermath of the 2016 Presidential election, when Anderson took his broken heart and made some art. Now that another election cycle has concluded, and living through a global pandemic, they are excited to return to the stage as the topical musical anarchists they are. Additionally, Anderson and Musical Director Katz, the original Jewish Japanese pop musician, will be celebrating the 19th anniversary of their very first show, Danger High Voltage! The dynamic duo feature fresh arrangements of pop and indie classics. It's the cabaret that thinks it's a rock concert that thinks it's a Broadway musical! This is NOT your father's cabaret, but it will DEFINITELY tickle your funny bone as you take in the shock and awe of it all! Featuring BILLY ANDERSON and Danny Katz with special guest stars ANDREW BOECKMANN and John Paul VENUTI. Created, conceived, written and directed by Billy Anderson. Musical directed by Danny Katz

THURSDAY, JANUARY 20





LEOLA'S LADY LAND LOUNGE

The Green Room 42 Residency



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19



Your favorite BroadwayWorld-Award Winning senior citizen-redneck-lesbian welcomes NYC's greatest talent to LEOLA'S LADY LAND LOUNGE -- a monthly LIVE talk show at the Green Room 42! Singers, dancers, actors and artists of all kinds join Leola inside the rainbow-cladded walls of her Lady Land Lounge. It's one part variety show, one part chat show, and oodles of laughs. Plus, there's gonna be snacks and prizes. And sometimes prizes that are snacks!





Christine Pedi: A PEDI PARTY

SiriusXM "On Broadway" host

Musical comedy, conversation, and cocktails



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $19



Come to Christine's monthly cabaret party! A shaker of sass, satire, sweet & silly songs shaken up with a touch of talk and garnished with a drop in guest now and then. Matthew Martin Ward at the piano.



Christine Pedi the "Lady of 1000 Voices" first discovered her talent for multiple personalities (Merman, Angela Lansbury, Bernadette Peters etc) thru her long association with the legendary off Broadway revue Forbidden Broadway having performed in companies all over the world including London's West End, Japan, Los Angeles, NYC, Singapore & DEEtroit. She received a Drama Desk nomination for her work in Forbidden Hollywood (Liza, Rosie Perez, Judi Dench, Sharon Stone etc) as well as an LA Ovation & NAACP Award. She also brought her collection of Divas to off B'ways long running Newsical the Musical and recently starred in and co-produced Spamilton: An American Parody written by Forbidden Broadway's creator Gerard Allessandrini. On Broadway she played Mama Morton (yes just one character...all night) in the 2nd Chicago (THE longest running AMERICAN musical BTW). Her Broadway debut was in Little Me with Martin Short & Faith Prince, directed by Rob Marshall and she played several peculiar callers (again with the voices) opposite Liev Schreiber (well not opposite ... she was in the basement of the Longacre Theatre talking into a microphone while he was acting and smoking on stage but it was dynamic) in Eric Bogosian's Talk Radio directed by Robert Falls. Speaking of radio she is the daily host of SiriusXM Radio's "On Broadway" channel playing music of the stage & screen and interviewing Show Biz legends (Mon-Fri 9am-3pm ch 72). On Saturdays, she and the "aMAHzing" Seth Rudetsky co-host the "Dueling Divas". Fans of Howard Stern can hear her provide the occasional celebrity voice on his Sirius morning show. Off Broadway she played the title role in Miss Abigail's Guide to Dating, Mating, and Marriage and A Broadway Diva Christmas. At The York Theatre she performed in Jerry's Girls and the coveted (yes COVETED!) Joann Worley track in The Mad Show as well as the Lanie Kazan role in My Favorite Year. She's appeared in many incarnations of The A Train Plays, The 24 Hour Plays, and many glorious Project Shaws. Her cabaret show Great Dames has won the New York Bistro & Nitelife Awards and has played NYC, Los Angeles, London, South Africa & beyond. There's No Bizness Like Snow Bizness her holiday show has been a seasonal staple in NYC since 2008. She's performed in that "cutie patootie" John McD's Cabaret Corner on "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" and sung in many major NYC venues & cruiseships including Birdland, Feinsteins/54 Below, The Iridium, The Metropolitan Room, The Algonquin, The Laurie Beechman, Avery Fisher Hall, Don't Tell Mamas...and the QE2...AND she's performed for President & Mrs. Clinton (playing a singing Hillary!). Fans of "The Sopranos" may recognize her as Mrs. Bobby Baccala (4 scenes, 5 lines ... dead. BUT he loved her so much he couldn't defrost her ziti!). She has many popular comic videos on YouTube including some posted by drunk fans filming with iPhones on nights that she wasn't "camera ready" but she forgives them because it's all about the looooooooove... and the musical comedy. dammit. Her "Shit Liza Says" videos are widely popular.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 23





BRUNCH BLESSINGS WITH BRITA FILTER!

From RuPaul's Drag Race

Weekly Brunch Show at TCR42



1:00pm / Tickets begin at $19



"RuPaul's Drag Race"'s BRITA FILTER takes you to church with this soulful hilarious brunch. Come enjoy the delicious sacrament and confess your sins in this new high energy interactive production show. From Broadway to the back alley, you'll leave feeling blessed and highly favored, ready to take on the week ahead by NYC's finest entertainer. a??a??Brita has developed her signature "anything but pure" style, putting a naughty twist on otherwise innocent topics. This curvy fierce entertainer fuses campy drag with uptown funk. Brita has appeared on "Broad City", "SNL" with Katy Perry, Fusion's "Shade: Queens of NYC", and "The Daily Show".

MONDAY, JANUARY 24





AT THIS PERFORMANCE...

Broadway Standbys and Understudies Take Center Stage



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19



At This Performance... returns to The Green Room 42 featuring Broadway's Standbys and Understudies. Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with its next edition of At This Performance... at The Green Room 42. Hosted by series Producing Artistic Director and Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the popular series allows performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences. At This Performance... debuted in October 2003 and to date has showcased the talents of 1037 Standbys, Understudies and Alternates who have covered 4894 roles in 539 Broadway and Off-Broadway productions including (in alphabetical order): Heidi Blickenstaff, Alex Brightman, Laura Bell Bundy, Matt Doyle, Telly Leung, Caissie Levy, Kyle Dean Massey, Rory O'Malley, Bryce Pinkham, Kate Rockwell, Sarah Stiles and Jessica Vosk.





ReWINEd

TURNER RILEY: BEYOND THE BINARY

Rewatch some of our favorite live performances!

Broadway stars in your own home



7:00pm / Tickets $19



Paired best with a Godfather, 2oz scotch and 1/2oz amaretto



Alright, folks. Theatre is chocked full of conformist bullsh*t and TURNER RILEY (Sound of Music, Ragtime, Camelot Nat'l Tours) is here-and queer-to unpack ALL of it for you. A non-binary crusader for the trans community in theatre, join Turner (they/them) for an evening of selections from the trunks of iconic white men (puns absolutely intended) and beyond, personalized like you've never seen them before. With poignant, raw personal anecdotes from Turner's transition to laugh-out-loud dating tell-alls, interspersed with special guests from Broadway and beyond, Turner Riley: Beyond the Binary will leave you with a pivotal, NOW perspective on the gender ideas of old.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 28





Todd Buonopane

Back by poular demand!

"All Washed Up"



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19



In 2020, Todd Buonopane (Broadway's Cinderella, Chicago, Grease, & Spelling Bee) taught us how to survive a quarantine by singing lady songs in his bathtub. Bathtub Theatre became an internet sensation, about which Broadway.com's Paul Wontorek claimed "it makes me want to see him in every show!" Well, Todd is out of the tub and back onstage at Green Room 42! Under the music direction of Kevin David Thomas (Broadway's Les Miz, A Little Night Music), Todd is singing songs and medleys of the grand dames of the Broadway stage that will set your gay heart ablaze! Don't miss the show that Adam Feldman from TimeOutNY called a "Delight from beginning to end" and Provincetown critics called a "Musical Theatre Orgasm"!





WHY I'LL NEVER MAKE IT

Featuring Emmy Winner KEVIN SPIRTAS from "Days Of Our Lives"

Hosted by Patrick Oliver Jones





9:30pm / Tickets begin at $19



Patrick Oliver Jones is an actor and host of the Top 25 Theater podcast Why I'll Never Make It, and this will be the first live presentation of the show. It's a night of songs and conversation with KEVIN SPIRTAS as they discuss three important moments from his work on stage and screen, including his time as Hugh Jackman's standby in The Boy from Oz and long tenure in the daytime drama "Days of Our Lives". They'll also dive into personal setbacks and professional challenges Kevin has faced as both an actor and producer. It'll be a rare but honest behind-the-scenes look into the life of a talented artist sharing experiences and thoughts from the heart on what it really means to "make it" in this business.



Why I'll Never Make It podcast was created in 2017 to explore the reasons actors and creative professionals don't succeed and foster honest conversations of the day-to-day struggles in the entertainment industry. Interviews range from such notables as *NSYNC's Joey Fatone and Caitlin Kinnunen from Broadway's The Prom to everyday actors, composers, directors, and teachers. They all share a common theme of how hard this business can be, yet each of them share their passion for the arts and what keeps them going through all the ups and downs. As the old song goes, "There's no people like show people, they smile when they are low." Listeners will certainly find laughter and inspiration from the stories and experiences shared on this podcast.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 29





KAISHA HUGULEY

Viral TikTok Star @KAISHACREATES in

A One-Woman Showcial



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19



@kaishacreates, A One Woman Showcial is a theatrical cabaret act that is truly a first of its kind by the show's integration of live performance and social media. While this show is an opportunity to spend an hour away from your favorite digital sidekick, you will be called upon to use your cell phone to help create this live performance experience. This "showcial" explores Kaisha's use of social media as an artist and as a content creator giving audiences the opportunity to see behind the curtain and how the magic really happens.





FULLY RECOOPERATED

A New Musical in Concert



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $19



Fully ReCOOPERated is a brand new musical with a story that everyone can relate to. It follows the journey of Cooper, a young 20 something who in attempting to flee a manipulative ex boyfriend, moves to London to attend fashion school. Whilst putting relationships to the test, starting over seems impossible. Throughout his story, Cooper, surrounded and inspired by the people in his life, attempts to answer questions about his true values, and is faced with the task of determining his own self worth.



Cast includes DILLAN SMITH, BILLY SWENSON, Jackie Collins, RASHEEM FORD, ALLIE TAMBURELLO, OLIVIA GRIFFIN, Meagan Lee Hodson, Andy Kear, MCKENZIE CUSTIN, VICTORIA SUMMER, Aaron James McKenzie, LIAM FITZPATRICK, Taylor Armstrong, and EMILY PERRAULT. Directed by BILLY SWENSON. Line Produced by STEPHANIE TODD. Musical Direction by DILLAN SMITH. Musical Supervision by Jackie Collins.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 30





BRUNCH BLESSINGS WITH BRITA FILTER!

From "RuPaul's Drag Race"

Weekly Brunch Show at TCR42



1:00pm / Tickets begin at $19



"RuPaul's Drag Race"'s BRITA FILTER takes you to church with this soulful hilarious brunch. Come enjoy the delicious sacrament and confess your sins in this new high energy interactive production show. From Broadway to the back alley, you'll leave feeling blessed and highly favored, ready to take on the week ahead by NYC's finest entertainer. a??a??Brita has developed her signature "anything but pure" style, putting a naughty twist on otherwise innocent topics. This curvy fierce entertainer fuses campy drag with uptown funk. Brita has appeared on "Broad City", "SNL" with Katy Perry, Fusion's "Shade: Queens of NYC", and "The Daily Show".





Ayla Schwartz

From Broadway's Frozen

"Every I Learned, I Learned by Growing 2 Inches"



7:00pm / Tickets from $19



We can all relate to having big dreams, but what happens when you reach those dreams at 10 years old.... and then grow 2 inches? Child actors on Broadway are thrust into an exciting world of rehearsals, press, and the most extraordinary relationships. What happens when you "age out" and have to "let it all go"? Broadway's original Young Elsa from Frozen the Musical will reveal the raw side of being a child performer and will share some of the ups and downs she faced, and continues to face, in the industry. After a full house on November 6th and rave reviews, Ayla Schwartz is back for an encore performance of her solo show. Singing both Pop and Broadway favorites, Ayla will share some of the many life lessons she learned during her exciting Broadway journey. The evening will once again be directed by Ellyn Marsh and Musical Direction by Brian Usifer.



Ayla Schwartz is a 14 year old performer best known for originating the role of Young Elsa in the world-premiere, pre-Broadway production of Disney's Frozen the Musical at the Buell Theatre in Denver, CO and subsequently originated the role when it moved to Broadway at the St. James Theatre (2018). Regional: The Miracle Worker/Helen Keller (Queen's Theatre), Into the Woods/Little Red Riding Hood (In-Concert at the Patchogue Theatre), Mr. Magoo's, A Christmas Carol/Martha Cratchit (an Actor's Fund benefit). Cast Recording: Frozen The Broadway Musical. Voice Overs: Disney (Frozen2- Elsa Into the Unknown Doll), Nick Jr (digital games), Nickelodeon (Butterbean's Café). Ayla made her TV debut in Hunters on Amazon Prime. Instagram @ayla.schwartz



All proceeds to benefit The Center For Reproductive Rights.





Eva Noblezada

"So This Is Love"

Star of Hadestown, Miss Saigon, in a Record-Breaking Residency



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $19



Welcome back! Eva Noblezada is so excited to be returning to the Green Room 42 stage. It's a very simple show. She sings songs. Everyone laughs. And we all remember how much we missed live performances. Oh, and there may be a game involving audience participation and tequila shots (if you're of age). See you there, friend.



Eva recently starred in the title role for director Diane Paragas in the award-winning Sony Pictures film, Yellow Rose. She'll next be seen starring in Amblin's Easter Sunday. She won a Grammy and was nominated for a Tony Award for starring on Broadway in Hadestown. It was her second Tony nomination in her first two Broadway roles, following her earlier nod in the title role in Miss Saigon in 2017. She previously starred in Hadestown at The National Theatre in London after being a lead in the West End revivals of Miss Saigon and Les Miserables. Noblezada was a high school student when she was discovered by casting director Tara Rubin at the 2013 Jimmy Awards in NYC.

MONDAY, JANUARY 31





ReWINEd

FRIPP: HOMEWARD BOUND

Rewatch some of our favorite live performances!

Broadway stars in your own home



7:00pm / Tickets $19



Paired best with a whiskey



In the not-so-distant future, on an awfully distant planet, a new visitor arrives. The landing is pretty rough actually and he wakes up with a few ouchies and booboos. How ever will he get home? Can he even survive on this Jovian rock? Will his two new uncanny companions prove to be allies... or adversaries? The only way to learn, the only way to persist through this harsh foreign hellscape... is to sing. Featuring FRIPP, MAHAYLA LAURENCE, Livvy Marcus. Director: Lillian Meredith. Arrangements by: JAKE LANDAU. Cello: ANTHIME MILLER. Percussion: MANNY LASMANOS.

The Green Room 42 COVID-19 Policy

All guests are required to be fully vaccinated in order to enter our venue. For help providing proof of vaccination, we recommend NY State Excelsior Pass, linked here. Our staff is required to be masked and they are fully vaccinated whenever possible.



Food & Beverage Voucher

While food or beverages service is now provided inside the theatre, the ticket price includes a $10 credit to be spent inside at The Green Room 42 or outdoors at Social Drink & Food, the largest rooftop of any hotel in New York City.