The Finkel Brothers Reunite To Explore The Great American Songbook At Don't Tell Mama

The Finkel Brothers reunite for a special evening celebrating The Great American Songbook at Don't Tell Mama in New York City on Sunday, November 24. Due to heavy scheduling the two musical virtuosos have been hard to find together on onstage this year. Elliot Finkel recently finished the Grand Hotel concert with John Schneider and Ian Finkel just finished writing and directing the one-person show phenomena, Sophie Tucker in Person featuring Cheryl Ann Allen.

The Finkel Brothers have a long musical history together including working together on FINKEL'S FOLLIES starring their late father, Emmy Award winner Fyvush Finkel. The evening will be filled with unforgettable renditions of your favorite tunes. The Finkel Brothers & The Great American Songbook also features Louis Bruno on bass, Robert Kirshoff on guitar and Martin Fischer on drums.

Elliot Finkel has appeared at Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, Hollywood Bowl, White house and has appeared with such orchestras as Los Angeles, National Dallas, and many others. He and his brother Ian co-starred on Broadway with Michael Feinstein, Sid Caesar, and their beloved father, Emmy Award winner Fyvush Finkel. He has toured with such diverse artists as Ginger Rogers, Milton Berle, Theodore Bikel, Roberta Peters and Jan Peerce and currently his brother Ian. His shows The Finkel Follies, and Fyvush Finkel Live both received Drama Desk nominations.

Ian Finkel is regarded as the World's Greatest Xylophone Virtuoso. He has appeared and written for such stars as Michael Feinstein, Sid Caesar, Ginger Rogers, Tito Puente, Larry Gatlin, Martin Mull, and Madeline Kahn to name just a few. Mr. Finkel has covered much ground in the music world. He has appeared on all major television stations, recorded for most record labels and has had successful concert tours in Japan, Korea, Canada, Mexico, England, Norway, Puerto Rico and throughout the U.S. Ian has collaborated with Philip Glass and has heard his works performed by numerous orchestras such as the American Symphony Orchestra and the Little Orchestra Society





