The Early Night Show With Joshua Turchin - Virtual Edition Releases Second Episode

March 18, 2020 (New York, NY) - Following the success of The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin - Virtual Edition (aka The Corona Cabaret), the series continues with the release of the second episode featuring special guests Bonale Fambrini (The King and I, Radio City Christmas Spectacular), and Chloe A. Bryan (Hunters, School of Rock). You can watch the video at https://youtu.be/X71eqz8q2ng

The Early Night Show - Virtual Edition is created, written and accompanied by 13 year-old musical sensation Joshua Turchin (Trevor the Musical, Forbidden Broadway, The Perfect Fit, The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, National Tour of A Christmas Story), The Early Night Show brings musical comedy to an early night audience and features many top Broadway, TV and Film performers.

Turchin decided to make his cabaret series virtual because, "since, the world is in a crazy place right now, we need entertainment more than ever. There are so many people working in the Broadway, TV and Film communities who lost their jobs, or who may not have work over the next several months, from actors, musicians, crew members, ushers and more. Music can bring us together to get us all through this unique time," says Joshua Turchin.

In addition to entertain, he endeavors to raise awareness and funds to support the emergency relief fund that was set up by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids and The Actors Fund.

Turchin was in rehearsal for the upcoming Off-Broadway show, Trevor, when the show was temporarily paused along with the rest of Broadway and off Broadway due to the coronavirus outbreak. At 13-years-old, Turchin is already an accomplished performer and composer. He wrote the book, music and lyrics of The Perfect Fit, a new musical about the lives and loves of musical theater adolescents which won awards for Best Book of a Musical and Best Ensemble recently at Tony-Award Winning Producer Ken Davenport's Rave Theater Festival. He recently finished the run of Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation as the youngest cast member in the show's 38 year history, and also performed alongside Lea Michele and Harvey Fierstein as Flounder in The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film Concert at The Hollywood Bowl. He performed around the U.S. in two Broadway National Tours, and has numerous developmental works, concerts and national voice-overs on his resume. His musical theater experience along with his naturally charismatic personality and extensive work as a professional musician and host led him to write the cabaret series.



Joshua Turchin (@joshuaturchin) enjoys watching late night television, but isn't allowed to stay up late because he's still a kid. His love for late-night inspired him to create "The Early Night Show" to bring a variety night of Broadway, comedy and original music to a family-friendly audience. Turchin is encouraging other performers from the Broadway, TV and Film communities to DM him on Instagram for more collaborations to help entertain everyone who may be isolated during the recent coronavirus outbreak.







Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You